Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman can't get enough of American star while being away from him

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman shared her reaction to the American's latest photo dump on Instagram. The two recently made their relationship official as Shelton shared a romantic picture of the two of them on March 18, 2025.

Ad

Since then, the couple has been seen interacting with one another in public forums. Alongside Shelton, Rodman is also a professional athlete who has had a remarkable impact for the US Women's soccer team. She currently also plays for the NWSL team Washington Spirit.

The tennis star took to his Instagram to share a dump of images and videos, which included a clip of the couple having fun during a stroll.

Ad

Trending

"In n out of time zones," he captioned the post.

Ad

To this, the soccer star reacted with the comment:

"Obsessed with you Benny."

Screenshot via @benshelton and @trinity_rodman on Instagram

Ben Shelton recently competed at the Miami Open but was eliminated in the first round. He is now set to begin the clay court swing by competing in the Monte Carlo Masters.

Ad

Rodman, in a recent interview, spoke on their relationship for the first time.

Trinity Rodman on her relationship with Ben Shelton

Trinity Rodman in delight of her new relationship with Ben Shelton - Source: Getty

Trinity Rodman addressed her and Ben Shelton's relationship to the media for the first time last week while speaking to ESPN on her getting picked in the US Women's National soccer squad for the first time since the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ad

The soccer star blushed and smiled from ear to ear as the interviewer asked her to speak about her new boyfriend, and also let her know that their fans were reacting positively to it.

"I mean, I'm just another person in a relationship and people know about it, so yeah, I'm obviously very happy and hopefully some of the world's happy," she said.

Ad

When she was asked to share the story of how they met, she humorously objected to Frances Tiafoe being the reason that they are together.

"I don't know if I want everyone to know the story, but I can assure you, Francis was not the reason that we met or got together. I don't know why he's taking credit for that — so Ben and I can both cut that out," she added. (4:54 onwards)

Ad

Trinity Rodman and the USWNT will face Brazil in two friendly matches on April 5 and 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More