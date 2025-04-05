Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman can't get enough of American star while being away from him

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman shared her reaction to the American's latest photo dump on Instagram. The two recently made their relationship official as Shelton shared a romantic picture of the two of them on March 18, 2025.
Since then, the couple has been seen interacting with one another in public forums. Alongside Shelton, Rodman is also a professional athlete who has had a remarkable impact for the US Women's soccer team. She currently also plays for the NWSL team Washington Spirit.
The tennis star took to his Instagram to share a dump of images and videos, which included a clip of the couple having fun during a stroll.
"In n out of time zones," he captioned the post.
To this, the soccer star reacted with the comment:
"Obsessed with you Benny."
Ben Shelton recently competed at the Miami Open but was eliminated in the first round. He is now set to begin the clay court swing by competing in the Monte Carlo Masters.
Rodman, in a recent interview, spoke on their relationship for the first time.
Trinity Rodman on her relationship with Ben Shelton
Trinity Rodman addressed her and Ben Shelton's relationship to the media for the first time last week while speaking to ESPN on her getting picked in the US Women's National soccer squad for the first time since the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The soccer star blushed and smiled from ear to ear as the interviewer asked her to speak about her new boyfriend, and also let her know that their fans were reacting positively to it.
"I mean, I'm just another person in a relationship and people know about it, so yeah, I'm obviously very happy and hopefully some of the world's happy," she said.
When she was asked to share the story of how they met, she humorously objected to Frances Tiafoe being the reason that they are together.
"I don't know if I want everyone to know the story, but I can assure you, Francis was not the reason that we met or got together. I don't know why he's taking credit for that — so Ben and I can both cut that out," she added. (4:54 onwards)
Trinity Rodman and the USWNT will face Brazil in two friendly matches on April 5 and 8.