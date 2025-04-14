Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman makes her feelings known about his Munich update; American responds

Ben Shelton recently shared a video of his experiences on his first full day in Munich this year. The American is currently in the iconic German city for the Bavarian International Tennis Championships (branded as BMW Open by Bitpanda). Upon seeing the video, Shelton's girlfriend and USWNT soccer star Trinity Rodman delivered a brief reaction, which also prompted the ATP No. 15 to issue a response.

On Sunday, April 13, Shelton took to Instagram and shared a fast-paced reel. In the reel, the American can be seen training for the Bavarian International Tennis Championships, which has been elevated to an ATP 500-level tournament starting this year. Shelton also visited the Allianz Arena in Munich to attend a soccer match between rival German clubs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Trinity Rodman, the USWNT soccer star who is currently in a romantic relationship with Ben Shelton, soon commented on the reel, writing:

"Active era 😍👀"

Shelton took notice of the Washington Spirit forward's comment and responded.

"@trinity_rodman yk how difficult it was 😂," Shelton replied.

Shelton and Rodman 'hard launched' their relationship in March this year, with the latter speaking up about it candidly in an interview with ESPN.

On the tennis front, the ATP No. 15 heads into the Bavarian International Tennis Championships on the back of a controversial incident at the recently-concluded Monte-Carlo Masters.

Ben Shelton stirred controversy at Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 in men's doubles

Ben Shelton in action at the 2025 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters (Source: Getty)

Shelton's singles campaign at the 2025 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters was a disappointing one, as he exited the ATP Masters 1000 event in the first round with a loss to eventual semifinalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. His doubles campaign though, was much better as he reached the quarterfinals alongside doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna.

In the doubles Round of 16 though, the American was involved in a controversial post-match incident, as opponent Andrea Vavassori accused him of hitting and injuring him during the match. This accusation irked Shelton, who called the Italian "soft". Later, Vavassori withdrew from the men's doubles category at the 2025 Barcelona Open citing a fractured rib.

At the 2025 Bavarian International Tennis Championships, Ben Shelton is set to get his campaign started against Borna Gojo, a qualifier hailing from Croatia. So far this season, Shelton has a 10-7 win-loss record. His best finish came at the 2025 Australian Open, the year's first tennis Major, where he reached the semifinals before losing to eventual champion and reigning World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

