Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman opens up about relationship troubles early in their dating life and how they overcame 'rough' times

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, recently opened up about the early troubles in their relationship. She claimed that they went through 'rough' times and Shelton helped her through her 'psychotic behaviors.'During a recent episode of “Friendlies,” hosted by Sam Mewis, Rodman opened up about a turbulent period at the beginning of her relationship with Shelton. She recalled how it coincided with “the hardest time” of her life and described the start of their relationship as “rough timing for Ben.”&quot;I would say Ben was huge in that support, and it’s so funny because it was like the start of our relationship. Rough! Rough timing for Ben. It was literally like the beginning of our relationship. I’m going through, like, the hardest time of my life... I’m really happy we made it out of that,&quot; Rodman said.Rodman also admitted that Shelton managed her erratic behaviour during that time. In her words:&quot;He supported me so much, and obviously I was with him, supporting him while going through it, which I think was really good for me because I got to still be in the competitive environment. So it was just a good balance, and then he just gets it and understands me and dealt with my psychotic behaviors because I was just like this every day. I’m very happy that he was there for me,&quot; she added.Shelton and Rodman started with a playful online hint in early March 2025. Both dropped cryptic TikTok videos set to the same song a few days before they went Instagram official with a selfie in an elevator.Since then, their support for each other has become highly visible in the public eye. Rodman has attended Shelton’s tennis matches, and likewise, Shelton has shown up to cheer Rodman on at a Washington Spirit NWSL game.Ben Shelton opens up about learning from Trinity Rodman's world of soccerBen Shelton and Trinity Rodman at the Washington Spirit v Chicago Stars - Source: GettyBen Shelton has often expressed admiration for Trinity Rodman’s dedication and competitiveness on the soccer field. Reflecting on their relationship, in an August 2025 interview with Vogue, the tennis star said it’s been “really cool” for both of them to experience each other’s professional worlds.&quot;I think it’s really cool for both of us to be able to see each other in our respective sports and, you know, witness what it takes and how difficult it is to stay at the top… The soccer life, the US women’s national team, it was all kind of new to me, and I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to get to know it, and to know more about her life in it,&quot; Ben Shelton said.On the court, Shelton’s promising US Open campaign was derailed by a painful shoulder injury, cutting short what could have been a deep run at his home Grand Slam. After a break of over a month, he returned in Shanghai but lost in the opening round. At the Swiss Indoors, Shelton was ousted from the round of 16.