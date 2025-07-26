Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman shares inside look into American's 'crazy' post-match meal after late finish to Citi DC Open QF win

Tennis star and young sensation Ben Shelton advanced into the semifinal of the ongoing Citi DC Open after defeating fellow American and doubles partner Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (2), 6-4. Shelton is joined by his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, who is in Washington to support the big server.Last night, the duo spent time together after the quarterfinal match. Rodman posted an Instagram story where Shelton can be seen enjoying his post-match meal.In the image, Shelton is seated at a table covered with an array of dishes, including tacos and nachos topped with jalapeños and sides of elote-style corn, guacamole, and multiple dipping sauces. Rodman humorously wrote:&quot;Post match meal go crazy 😭😂&quot;Trinity Rodman's Instagram storyThe caption and timestamp on the story, which showed 12:48 AM, suggested that the meal came after his late match against Tiafoe. It seems like Shelton enjoyed his big victory with a hearty meal.Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman help run ice cream cart amid DC OpenTwo days ago, Trinity Rodman and the Mubadala Citi DC Open shared a joint post on Instagram where the former, along with her boyfriend Ben Shelton, can be seen helping out an ice-cream cart of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.In the video, Shelton, who was wearing a former Major League Baseball team Montreal Expos' hat, can be seen serving ice cream. Meanwhile, Rodman took the orders from the customers and helped with processing. The video ends with Shelton and Trinity posing with the ice-cream cart crew. The Instagram clip read:&quot;A different kind of serve 🍦&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBen Shelton, who is coming off a quarterfinal exit at Wimbledon, is seeded No. 4 in the ongoing Citi DC Open. He kicked off his campaign with a win over Mackenzie McDonald. Shelton secured the match 6-3, 6-4.In the Round of 16, it took just 61 minutes for Shelton to defeat Canadian Gabriel Diallo with a 6-3, 6-2 victory. In that match, Shelton made 16 aces and won 93.3% (28-of-30) of his first-serve points. In the quarterfinal, Shelton edged out compatriot Frances Tiafoe in straight sets. Shelton and Tiafoe also paired up for men's doubles but suffered a first-round exit against the pairing of Matthew Ebden and John Peers.Shelton's semifinal round will be played on Saturday. His opponent has yet to be decided.