Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman shares sweet reaction as his sister Emma lives out her 'fall dreams' during scenic Montreal trip

Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman recently showed her love for the tennis star's sister, Emma Shelton. As the American lived out her ‘fall dreams’ during a scenic trip to Montreal, Rodman gushed over her outing with a sweet reaction.Shelton and Rodman have established themselves as a power couple of the sporting world in recent months. The duo were first rumored to be dating in March earlier this year, and they made their relationship official later that same month. Since then, the two Americans have become each other's biggest cheerleaders and often share glimpses of their relationship with fans.Most recently, Trinity Rodman extended her love to Ben Shelton's sister Emma. The American took to Instagram on Sunday, October 26 to share glimpses of her fall outing in Montreal, Canada. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the photos, Rodman commented,“Cutesie.”Via @_emmashelton InstagramBen Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman opens up about the ‘rough’ start to their relationshipShelton and Rodman at a Washington Spirit v Seattle Reign game (Image Source: Getty)Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman are undoubtedly one of the most successful couples the sporting world has seen in recent years. At 23, Shelton has established himself as the next big thing for the USA in men's tennis, while Rodman is already an Olympic gold medalist.While the duo are currently going steady with each other, Rodman recently revealed that their relationship had gotten off to a ‘rough’ start given that she had been going through a hard period of her life when they met. During an interview with Sam Mewis for ‘The Women's Game’ podcast, she said,“I would say Ben was huge in that support, and it’s so funny because it was like the start of our relationship. Rough! Rough timing for Ben. It was literally like the beginning of our relationship. I’m going through, like, the hardest time of my life. We were actually talking about that the other day, and we’re like, ‘Dang, that was rough.” I’m really happy we made it out of that.”She went on to add that Shelton put up with her ‘psychotic behaviours’, explaining,“He supported me so much, and obviously I was with him, supporting him while going through it, which I think was really good for me because I got to still be in the competitive environment. So it was just a good balance, and then he just gets it and understands me and dealt with my psychotic behaviors because I was just like this every day. I’m very happy that he was there for me.”On the tennis end of things, Ben Shelton was most recently seen in action at the Swiss Indoors. In Basel, the American made a second round exit in the singles event, while reaching the semifinals of the doubles event alongside India's Rohan Bopanna.