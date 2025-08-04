Ben Shelton's 'lucky charm' sister Emma shares endearing reaction as American reaches Canadian Open QF after thrilling win

Ben Shelton's sister Emma Shelton recently reacted to a post announcing the American's Round-of-16 win against Fabio Cobolli at the 2025 Canadian Open. It came down to the wire for Shelton, who trailed 3-5 in the final set before upswinging the match and closing it 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(1) in his favor. The win marked Shelton's 100th tour-level win and also opened up the possibility of him entering his first Masters 1000 semifinal.

Emma celebrated the World No. 7's win by re-sharing a poster by the Canadian Open's official handle on Instagram and captioned it:

"cashhhh."

Screengrab from Emma Shelton's Instagram @_emmashelton

Shelton often reciprocates the love and support that he receives from his family by expressing his gratitude to them in his interviews and press conferences. At the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, after his third-round win, Shelton had mentioned the special bond that he shared with his older sister Emma, whom he believes is his "lucky charm".

"I had a lot of fun. I’ve been playing well this week but it’s not just me. I have a great team. My parents are here, my girlfriend is here, also my sister’s here. She’s been here for every match I’ve played at this tournament so far. She’s been the lucky charm," Shelton said in an on-court interview at Wimbledon.

Emma may not be present at her brother's side at the Canadian Open, but Shelton has his father and coach Bryan Shelton in his corner.

Ben Shelton shares the support he receives from father and coach Bryan Shelton

Ben Shelton(left) with father Bryan Shelton(right) at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Image: Getty

Ben Shelton overcame Fabio Cobolli to seal a quarterfinal spot at the 2025 Canadian Open on Monday, August 4. Shelton's victory evens out the head-to-head between the two players to 2-2. It also edges the World No. 7 200 points closer to World No. 6 Novak Djokovic.

In a press conference after the match, Shelton was asked how he felt about having his father rooting for him in the stands. He replied:

"Yeah, it's really cool. He's been there from the start with me since I was born [laughs]. He knows me better than anyone, and sharing this journey together has been really, really cool. So, yeah, I enjoy it. He's at every tournament, but I enjoy every one of them."

Shelton will next face Alex De Minaur in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open on Wednesday, August 6.

