Ben Shelton's sister Emma congratulates fellow Gator Carly Briggs on making it to the SEC All-Tournament Team

Ben Shelton's sister Emma congratulated her teammate Carly Briggs for making it to the team of the tournament at the just concluded SEC tennis championships. Emma Shelton and Carly Briggs play for the Florida Gators.

Briggs made it to the Gators' team in 2021 through a transfer from her initial team, the Tennessee Volunteers. After showing exemplary performances in both singles and doubles, Briggs was awarded with the opportunity to be a part of the Florida Gators who have a prolific history in women's tennis in the NCAA division with seven titles to their credit.

At the SEC championships in 2024, Briggs teamed up with Qavia Lopez and won her doubles match. In singles too, Briggs remained undefeated with wins over fancied opponents such as Nicole Khirin who was above Briggs in the national rankings by a fair margin.

Due to her undefeated progress throughout the tournament, Briggs was named among five players as part of the team of the tournament. The mastery of her performance can be realized from the fact that Briggs was the only one among the five, whose team did not reach the finals. The other four recipients belonged to the Georgia and Texas teams that contested in the finals.

Emma Shelton, sister of American tennis sensation Ben Shelton congratulated Briggs on her performance. Emma too plays for the Florida Gators.

"Carly Briggs is Elite" read the post on Instagram.

Ben Shelton to play in Madrid and continue success on clay after Houston title

Ben Shelton is slated to participate in the Madrid Open 2024. The American is the 14th seed in the tournament. Shelton received a bye in the first round due to his seeding. He will play either Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic or Emil Russovori of Finland in the second round.

If Shelton makes a deep run in the tournament, there is a potential clash for the American against third seed Daniil Medvedev.

Shelton won his second ATP title and his first on clay at the US Men's Clay Court Championships defeating compatriot Francis Tiafoe in the final. Shelton has also earned the privilege of being the youngest top-ranked American tennis player since Andy Roddick. However, Taylor Fritz has taken back the top American ranking after a run to the final at the BMW Open in Munich.

Shelton first made headlines when he made it to the semi-finals of the US Open last year where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

