Ben Shelton's soccer star girlfriend Trinity Rodman becomes proud new owner of trending doll after mystery fan answers her request

Ben Shelton's girlfriend and soccer player, Trinity Rodman, recently got one of her wishes fulfilled, as she became a new owner of the trending doll, Labubu. She received this gift from one of her mystery fans.On August 15, Rodman posted a story on her Instagram, requesting her fans to gift her a Labubu doll for good luck ahead of her upcoming big match for the Washington Spirits game against Racing Louisville. She wrote:&quot;Plz plz plz instead of candy can someone bring me a cute labubu tmr 👀👀👀I will die.&quot;Shortly after this story, her playful message quickly started making rounds all over the internet, and in no time, she received the trending doll from one of her fans. Recently, ESPN and NWSL shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, where the soccer player was seen flaunting her new Labubu doll, and in the first post, NWSL wrote:&quot;Trinity Rodman asked for a labubu and a fan delivered.&quot;Here are the snippets of Rodman flaunting the trending doll. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile the soccer player is busy with her new Labubu, Ben Shelton recently competed in the quarterfinal round of the Cincinnati Masters at the P&amp;G Centre Court. He locked horns with Alexander Zverev, who dominated the clash and advanced to the semi-finals, claiming a 6-2, 6-2 win.Ben Shelton expressed gratitude toward his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, and her family after the Canadian Open win. Ahead of his heartbreaking exit at the Cincinnati Open, Ben Shelton competed at the Canadian Open, where he was one of the formidable personalities. After delivering impressive performances, he progressed to the final round, where he created history by becoming the first American player to claim victory in a Masters 1000 hardcourt event in Canada since Andy Roddick in 2003.During this journey, his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, played a significant role as she cheered him throughout. Following this win, in the post-match interview, Shelton made his feelings known about Rodman and her family's support, saying:&quot;To have opportunities like this, not many people in life get to experience things like this. The joy I feel today isn’t just because of the win. It’s because of the people I get to spend every day with. The people I love. The people who love me. The people who will fight for me and have my back. There are a couple here. There’s a whole lot that isn’t here. My whole extended family. Especially my mom, my sister, and my girlfriend. They’ve been with me every single day, even though they haven’t been here in Canada. I’m just really blessed to have the people that I have in my life.&quot; said Ben Shelton. Ben Shelton will next be seen competing at the US Open, which is slated to commence on August 18, 2025.