Ben Shelton's soccer star girlfriend Trinity Rodman comforts him with proud message as US Open looms after Cincinnati heartbreak

After a few great weeks on tour, Ben Shelton was recently dealt with heartbreak at the Cincinnati Open as he crashed out in the quarterfinals against Alexander Zverev. After his loss, the American was comforted by girlfriend and soccer star Trinity Rodman, as she penned a proud message for him ahead of the US Open.Shelton came to Cincinnati fresh on the back of his victory at the Canadian Open. Keeping his winning form alive, the youngster kicked off his campaign in Ohio with straight set wins over Camilo Ugo Carabelli and Roberto Bautista Agut. He then beat 22nd seed Jiri Lehecka, before losing to Alexander Zverev 2-6, 2-6 in the quarterfinals.After his Cincinnati Open exit, Ben Shelton reflected on the loss in an Instagram post, writing,“Finally ran out of gas. Great couple of weeks, but ready to get after it NYC.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the comments section of the post, Trinity Rodman showed her support for her boyfriend, writing,“Proud of ya 🥺❤️ us open timeeeee.”Via @benshelton on InstagramBen Shelton reflects on his relationship with Trinity Rodman Shelton at the National Bank Open (Image Source: Getty)Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman are two of the biggest sporting stars in America at the moment. The duo sparked dating rumours earlier this year, and confirmed their relationship via Instagram in March. Since then, they've been each other's biggest cheerleaders, with Rodman even making multiple appearances in her boyfriend’s player box.Reflecting on his relationship with Rodman and the spotlight they've been dealt with, Shelton told Town and Country magazine,“The spotlight or attention, it seems to always to be on. Regardless of what I'm doing there will be someone talking about me or posting about me, and it's just the way life is these days. Obviously that's all positive stuff, so it is great. It's been cool to get to know someone who goes through a lot of the same things in the spotlight, the media attention, playing for the United States, and the contrast between soccer and tennis and the similarities of both being professional athletes.”On the tennis end of things, Ben Shelton will return to action later this month, as he competes at the US Open. The American will be opening his campaign at the Major with the mixed doubles event, where he has partnered up with two-time Grand Slam champion Taylor Townsend.