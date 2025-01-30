Ben Shelton shocked by "crazy" police car and helicopter disruption during Florida commute

Ben Shelton's recent commute in Florida took an unexpected turn when a police car and helicopter arrived at the scene. The American was left perplexed as he pondered what had warranted the need for such extreme law enforcement measures.

Shelton has arrived back home after his heartbreaking exit at the 2025 Australian Open, where he suffered a 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-2 loss to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. The 22-year-old documented the stark contrast in weather upon his return to chilly Florida after leaving the summer heat of Melbourne, sharing that he had also discovered his car had a flat tire.

Ben Shelton's seeming streak of misfortune continued as his commute was disrupted by police presence. Sharing a glimpse of the scene, the American expressed shock over what had prompted the need for a police helicopter.

"Helicopter is crazy what is going on," Shelton posted on his Instagram story.

Despite his devastating exit from the Melbourne Slam, Shelton has maintained optimism about closing the gap between his level and the likes of Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz, who had the ability to win matches convincingly even on "bad days."

The American emphasized his belief in his abilities, disclosing that his goal for the year is to compete against such formidable opponents consistently and gain valuable experience to improve his game further.

"I know I'm close. I know my level's close. I know I have a lot of the stuff that I need. I certainly believe in myself. I just think that the reps against those guys, the consistency of playing those guys, playing a lot of matches in a week or a couple weeks, that will be the goal this year for me," Ben Shelton said in his post-match press conference.

"I think that those guys... Sinner, Alcaraz, Novak, the guys who have been dominating in the Slams since I've been on Tour, on their bad days they're still winning in three sets, winning in four sets. They figure it out. I'm getting closer to being able to do that," he added.

Ben Shelton: "We got three more slams, I want to do some more damage than I've done on clay this year"

During the same press conference, Ben Shelton expressed excitement about the remainder of the season, viewing his campaign at the 2025 Australian Open as a "positive" step in the right direction.

The American highlighted the numerous opportunities left for him to succeed this year, placing his focus on the remaining three Grand Slams and the clay court swing.

"It's a positive two weeks, no doubt, and something that I can build on. I'm excited for the rest of the year, really excited. There are so many opportunities to compete. We got three more slams. I want to do some more damage than I've done on clay this year. Just keep seeing myself get better and better," Shelton said.

Ben Shelton will be back in action at the 2025 Dallas Open, scheduled to commence on February 3. The 22-year-old will feature in a star-studded lineup at the ATP 500 event, battling it out alongside the likes of Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Frances Tiafoe, and defending champion Tommy Paul.

