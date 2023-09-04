American actor Ben Stiller, Colombian singer J Balvin, and a host of other celebrities attended Carlos Alcaraz's fourth-round match at the 2023 US Open.

Alcaraz secured his place in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the third consecutive year by defeating Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in three hours and 10 minutes on Saturday.

Now, the Spaniard is facing off against Italy's Matteo Arnaldi at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium for a spot in the quarterfinals. This is the first time these two players meet on the court, so their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

The match is a star-studded affair, with notable attendees such as avid tennis fan Ben Stiller, basketball player Jimmy Butler, and musician J Balvin.

Butler and Balvin arrived at the match wearing matching outfits, which they complemented with stylish cowboy hats.

"Would love to be part of tournament history" - Carlos Alcaraz keen to become first player since Roger Federer to defend US Open title

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 US Open

Following his third-round victory over Daniel Evans, Carlos Alcaraz moved one step closer to becoming the first male player to successfully defend the US Open title since Roger Federer.

Alcaraz defeated Evans for a spot in the fourth round. The defending champion showcased his prowess by delivering an astounding 60 winners throughout the night, surpassing Evans' 28 winners and extending their head-to-head record to 3-0.

No male player has achieved back-to-back victories at the US Open since Roger Federer, who claimed an impressive five titles consecutively from 2004 to 2008. During his on-court interview, the Spaniard openly expressed his desire to make history at the New York major, following in the footsteps of the Swiss maestro.

"Well, of course, I watch the draw and I see the opponents that I can play against. But, obviously, I am focussed day by day," Carlos Alcaraz stated.

"Defending the title here is a goal for me. I am looking for that. I know that no one has defended the title here since Roger Federer so I would love love to be part of the tournament history," he added.

In his first-round match, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Dominik Koepfer, with the German forced to retire during the second set while trailing 2-6, 2-3.

Moving on to the second round, Lloyd Harris aimed to challenge the 20-year-old. Harris managed to push the match to a tie-break in the third set but could not halt Alcaraz's momentum, who sailed through with a commanding 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(4) triumph.

