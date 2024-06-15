Berlin 2024: Women's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money and more | ecotrans Ladies Open

The ecotrans Ladies Open will be the very first WTA 500 event on grass in 2024. Petra Kvitova won last year's event when it was called the bett1open after defeating Donna Vekic in the final.

However, the Czech will not be defending her title due to her pregnancy. Iga Swiatek withdrew from the tournament, which makes Coco Gauff the top seed. The American will be among the favorites to win but the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur, Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova all have a fair chance to win the title.

What is the ecotrans Ladies Open?

The ecotrans Ladies Open is a grass-court event that takes in Berlin. This year will mark the first time when the tournament will be played under its present name.

The inaugural event of the competition took place in 1896, with Maren Thomsen winning it. Steffi Graf is the most successful competitor in the tournament's history, with nine titles to her name.

Chris Evert and Monica Seles are among the other big names who have won the event in Berlin throughout its history.

Venue

The Rot-Weiss Tennis Club in Berlin will be the venue for this year's edition of the WTA 500 event.

Draw and Players

Top seed Coco Gauff has received a bye to the second round, where she will face either Beatriz Haddad Maia or Ekaterina Alexandrova. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will also start her tournament in the second round and her opponent will be either Daria Kasatkina or Marta Kostyuk.

2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is among the title contenders in Berlin and she is the third seed. The Kazakh will face either Liudmila Samsonova or a qualifier in the Round of 16 of the WTA 500 event. Fourth seed Jessica Pegula will look to bounce back from her second-round exit at the Libema Open and she will start her campaign in Berlin against either last year's runner-up Donna Vekic or Jule Niemeier in the second round.

Ons Jabeur is seeded eighth and she is among the best grass-court players in the world. The Tunisian had a good quarterfinal run at the French Open after an underwhelmig start to 2024. She will face a qualifier in the opening round. Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova is seeded fifth and will take on a qualifier in the first round.

Seventh seed Maria Sakkari and Victoria Azarenka will play one of the most highly-anticipated matches in the opening round of the ecotrans Ladies Open. Another exciting matchup to look forward to is sixth seed Zheng Qinwen against Naomi Osaka.

Schedule

The women's singles draw at the ecotrans Ladies Open will start on Monday, June 17. The quarterfinals will be held on Friday June 21, while the semifinnals will be played on Saturday, June 22. The women's singles and doubles finals are scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 23.

Prize Money breakdown

The total prize pool for the ecotrans Ladies Open is €823,000 and the women's singles champion will receive a prize money of €123,480.

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Champion €123,480 500 Runner-up €76,225 325 Semifinals €44,525 195 Quarterfinals €21,660 108 Second round €11,823 60 First round €8,542 1

Where to watch ecotrans Ladies Open

Fans from the following countries can watch the WTA 500 event live on the following channels and websites:

USA: Viewers from the United States can watch live action in Berlin on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the matches live on Sky Sports.

Canada: Canadian fans can watch the WTA 500 event on DAZN.

Germany: The fans in Germany can watch the matches in their capital city live on Sky Sports.

