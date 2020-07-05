Berlin event featuring Dominic Thiem could ban Alexander Zverev over self-isolation controversy

The exhibition tournament to be held in Berlin, featuring Dominic Thiem, has issued a stern warning to Alexander Zverev.

Zverev, who was present at the Adria Tour, went back on his promise to self-isolate and instead partied away recklessly.

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev at Australian Open 2020

Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic and Co sparked outrage all over the tennis community with their Adria Tour, after a slew of players present at the event tested positive for COVID-19.

Grigor Dimitrov was the first to test positive, ahead of the final of the second leg of the tour in Zadar, Croatia. Later it emerged that three other players - Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki and Novak Djokovic - had also contracted the dreaded virus. Tournament director Goran Ivanisevic also tested positive last week, despite having tested negative twice earlier.

The tour was controversial from the get-go, with packed stadiums, full press meets and no visible social distancing norms. At one point, the players were even spotted dancing shirtless at a nightclub in Belgrade.

Dominic Thiem, who picked up the trophy during the first stage of the event, was in regular contact with the infected players. But while the Austrian tested negative multiple times, he refused to self-isolate and has since continued with his schedule.

All the players involved in the debacle, including Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic, issued apologies through their various social media accounts. However, things went from bad to worse when Alexander Zverev, who had also apologized and promised to self-isolate on his Instagram handle, was seen at a crowded party earlier this week.

Sascha Zverev six days ago after Adria Tour coronavirus cluster:



“I deeply apologize to anyone that I have put at risk...I will proceed to follow self-isolating guidelines...stay safe 🙏.”



Sascha Zverev four hours ago: pic.twitter.com/vqBXvYdxkv — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 28, 2020

Alexander Zverev had sounded sincere in his public message when the players tested positive, and had claimed that he would be self-isolating for 14 days after leaving Zadar. But by going back on his word so blatantly, he has created problems for himself in his home country.

Alexander Zverev is scheduled to play an exhibition tournament this month, in Germany's capital city of Berlin. But his reckless actions in the aftermath of the Adria Tour may have put his participation in jeopardy.

If a player misbehaves, we will remove that player: Berlin tournament director on Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem and others

(From L to R) Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic

The Bett1Aces Exhibition tournament is a grasscourt event to be held in Berlin from 11 July to 15 July. The organizers of the tournament had recently revealed that up to 800 spectators will be allowed at the outdoor event, with strict social distancing norms in place.

Alexander Zverev's breach of post-contact safety protocols might have now put his presence in the tournament at risk. Speaking to Sueddeutsche Zeitung, organiser Edwin Weindorfer said:

"I could say ‘Sascha (Zverev), I take your behaviour as a breach of contract’. I have not yet decided. The second option is that I say: ‘Sascha, you will get another chance from us, but here (in Berlin) you have very clear rules of conduct’.."

Weindorfer further went on to issue a stern warning to all the players lined up for the event, and said there would be no room for any kind of misstep.

"We have zero tolerance. If a player misbehaves and thinks they can party that week, we will remove that player," Weindorfer added.

The tournament features a star-studded lineup including Dominic Thiem, Nick Kyrgios, 2019 Next Gen Finals champion Jannik Sinner, Elena Svitolina, Petra Kvitova and others. With both Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev refusing to self-isolate, many have begun to question their lack of responsibility and concern during these trying times - and maybe their participation in the Berlin event too.