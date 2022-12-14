"Best Christmas present I could hope for" - Boris Becker's mother Elvira 'cannot wait' to hold her beloved son in her arms after release from prison

Boris Becker, who was arrested in April 2022 for violating insolvency regulations by concealing millions of dollars in cash after filing for bankruptcy, is all set to be reunited with his family for Christmas, and his mother Elvira could not be happier.

The early release from prison in Oxford in just 12 months will see the German being deported back to his country in time for the festive season, which Elvira Pisch considers the "best Christmas present" she could ever hope for.

Speaking to German media on account of her son's expected return (quotes collected by The Sun), Elvira further added that she could not wait to finally hold the six-time Grand Slam champion in her arms after his painful ordeal.

“This is the best Christmas present I could hope for – I cannot wait to hold my beloved son in my arms," Elvira said.

An undisclosed close friend of the family also weighed in on the matter, stating that Becker's release was the "best thing imaginable" for 87-year-old Elvira, who was worried that she might never get to see her son again.

“Elvira is simply overjoyed he is coming home. For her, having Boris out of prison and back home is the best thing imaginable – and for it to happen in time for Christmas will be great for her," a friend of the family said. "She was worried about when she might see him again, so this is all a huge deal for her - especially given her age.”

Boris Becker has a job waiting for him at the German Tennis Federation upon his return to the country

Boris Becker can resume working at the German Tennis Federation on his release from prison

In addition to the good news on the personal front, Boris Becker also has wonderful news to look forward to on the professional front upon his return to Germany as well, as the former World No. 1 is all but guaranteed a job at the German Tennis Federation (DTB).

Speaking in a recent interview, Vice-President Dick Hordorf confirmed that the doors of the federation were "always open" to the 55-year-old and that he could resume working at the organization if he had an inclination to.

In fact, Hordorf went so far as to say that Becker can choose whatever position he wishes, seeing as the DTB is so indebted to him for his services in the past.

“The doors of the DTB are always open to Boris Becker. When he has served his sentence, nothing will prevent him from resuming a function. The imperative of resocialisation applies to everyone, therefore also to Boris Becker. He can choose his position," he said.

