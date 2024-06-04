“Best energy”- Coco Gauff all praise for Danielle Collins as compatriot announces short break after 'challenging' weeks left her 'crying daily'

Coco Gauff was all praise for compatriot Danielle Collins as she announced a small break from tennis to recuperate before the grass season. Collins said that she was proud of her success over the past six months.

Collins, at the beginning of the year, announced that 2024 will be her last season on tour. She has had good results over the past few months, including winning the biggest title of her career at the 2024 Miami Open, and also secured her berth for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The World No. 10 outlined qualifying for the Olympics as her biggest achievement. After securing her ticket for the Olympics, the American decided to take a small break after playing almost every week for 6 months.

"This pumped about finally getting a break. After 6 months of playing a tournament almost every week, I can finally take some time to relax and recover. In the beginning of the season it was a goal of mine to qualify for the Olympics. It took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to make it happen. I am very proud of my success over the last six months. I will be back feeling refreshed and recharged for grass court season, Danielle Collins wrote.

Collins also said that the last few weeks had been challenging for her, so much so that she found herself crying daily.

With all of the attention around my retirement at the end of the year, the last couple weeks have been really challenging for me. I have found myself playing some of my best tennis but I’ve also found myself really dreading going into work and crying daily."

Read the full message here:

Reacting to the fellow American's heartfelt note, Coco Gauff praised her for having the best energy on and off the court.

"Best energy on and off the court!" Gauff wrote.

Source- Danielle Collins' Instagram handle

Coco Gauff on Danielle Collins: "I love her... got closer after the Billie Jean King Cup"

Danielle Collins and Coco Gauff at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier (with Jessica Pegula)

Coco Gauff spoke about the nature of her friendship with Danielle Collins, at the 2024 Rome Open. Talking to the reporters after her semifinal loss, the World No. 3 praised the 30-year-old for her exceptional run of form while stating that they always rooted for each other.

"I think Danielle has been on a string of wins lately. I think we just all root for each other and push for each other. We speak all the time. Danielle and I, I love her," Coco Gauff said.

Gauff revealed that their friendship blossomed after the Billie Jean King Cup, adding they always want each other to do well.

"Me and her got closer after the Billie Jean King Cup we did together. She's just a great person honestly. I love to see her do well. I think if you ask her, she loves to see me do well," she said.

Danielle Collins lost to Olga Danilovic in the second round at the 2024 French Open while Coco Gauff has set up an enthralling semi-final encounter with Iga Swiatek.