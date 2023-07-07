"Best I have seen since Andre Agassi" - Tommy Paul's racket spinning skills impresses Brad Gilbert

Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert claimed that Tommy Paul was the best when it came to spinning his racket on court.

Paul is currently competing at Wimbledon where he is the 16th seed. He beat Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki 7-5, 6-3, 6-1 in the first round before triumphing 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 6-4 over Milos Raonic to book his spot in the third round of the grasscourt major for the second year in a row.

Paul's racket spinning skills impressed Brad Gilbert, who took to Twitter to comment about it. The 61-year-old claimed that Paul was the No. 1 in racket spinning on court, just like Richard Gasquet claimed he was the best when it came to grip rolling. He also claimed that the spin on the 26-year-old's finger was the best he ever saw since Andre Agassi.

"Dicky Gasquet says he is number one in world in grip rolling on court, I say TP is number one in racket spinning on court, amazing how much he does before he is returning serv, and the spin on the finger the best I have seen since @Andre Agassi," Brad Gilbert tweeted.

Tommy Paul will face Jiri Lehecka in the third round of Wimbledon 2023

Tommy Paul in action against Milos Raonic at Wimbledon 2023

After defeating Milos Raonic, Tommy Paul will next take on Jiri Lehecka in the third round of Wimbledon 2023. The Czech booked his place in the last 32 of the grass-court Major by ousting 18th seed Francisco Cerundolo 6-2, 6-2, 6-2. This will be his first appearance in the third round of Wimbledon.

Tommy Paul and Jiri Lehecka will lock horns for the very first time and the winner between the two will take on either third seed Daniil Medvedev or Marton Fucsovics in the fourth round of Wimbledon.

Paul has won 24 out of 38 matches so far during the 2023 season, with his most notable performance being reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open, where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic. The run was enough to see him reach the Top 20 of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career.

Paul also reached the final of the Mexican Open in Acapulco and more recently, the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, losing to Alex de Minaur and Francisco Cerundolo respectively.

If Tommy Paul wins his match against Lehecka, he will reach the fourth round of Wimbledon for the second year in a row.

