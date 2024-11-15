Iga Swiatek led Poland into the quarterfinals of the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals over Spain after she defeated Paula Badosa in a thrilling encounter. She felt that it was her best performance since the US Open where she was ousted in the final eight by Jessica Pegula.

The Pole had taken a break post the North American swing to rejuvenate herself and also made a huge change in her team after parting ways with long-time coach Tomasz Wiktorowski. She then brought Naomi Osaka's ex-coach Wim Fissette on board and they made their debut at the year-end finals.

Swiatek didn't replicate her heroics from 2023 at the WTA Finals as she failed to make it past the group stage and also lost the year-end World No. 1 spot to Aryna Sabalenka. It is worth noting that she won two matches and lost one in the group stage, yet ended up third behind Barbora Krejcikova and Coco Gauff.

She headed to Malaga next for Poland's tie against Spain at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup. The tie started with a 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-4 win for Magda Linette against Sara Sorribes Tormo, following which Swiatek defeated Badosa 6-3, (5)6-7, 6-1 in two hours and 38 minutes to settle the tie in Poland's favor.

After the match, Swiatek gave Linette credit for stepping up for the team and expressed her happiness about the win.

"I wouldn’t say I pushed us to the QF. Magda played an amazing match in the morning. We both did it. The whole Polish team. We’re here as team Poland. I’m happy we won a match on Billie Jean King Cup finals. My match with Paula was super intense," Iga Swiatek said.

The 23-year-old said that this was her best match since her US Open campaign, meaning her best under Fissette. She then mentioned how Badosa pushed her to level up her own game and was delighted she managed to do that. She thanked the Polish crowd to end her interview.

"I felt like it was my best match since I came back after US Open. But later she pushed me. There was a lot of pressure. The tiebreak, I knew every point mattered. It went her way, but I knew I could be back in the third set and try to win it for Poland. I’m happy you guys came and gave us this support. It’s an amazing atmosphere here in Malaga… because of the Polish people as well.”

Iga Swiatek gives a birthday shoutout to Paula Badosa while celebrating Poland's win at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Iga Swiatek shot a special video message for her fans on Billie Jean King Cup's social media page. She talked about how she was happy to get the job done for her team and was delighted to be a part of the first Polish squad to make it to the quarterfinals.

“Hi guys, it’s Iga here with Polish team and this amazing crowd. We are in the quarterfinals of Billie Jean King Cup Finals. It’s amazing. First time for us. So I’m already proud and happy that I could win my singles,” Iga Swiatek said.

Towards the end, she wished her opponent Paula Badosa, who was celebrating her 27th birthday.

“And happy birthday Paula.”

The Spaniard's boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas also wished his 'favorite girl' on Instagram.

On the tennis side of things, the Iga Swiatek-led Poland next will face Czechia, who received a bye into the final 8.

