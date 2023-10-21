Best memes from Emma Raducanu saying her coaches couldn't 'keep up' with her 'provoking' questions

Emma Raducanu's recent comments in which she explained why she changed coaches so frequently over the last two years had the tennis world creating hilarious memes.

Raducanu began her career with Nigel Sears before being guided by Andrew Richardson to her historic 2021 US Open title victory. She then collaborated with Torben Beltz before appointing Dimitri Tursunov in July 2022, with whom she parted ways three months later.

The 20-year-old most recently ended her coaching stint with Sebastian Sachs in June 2023, marking her fifth coaching change in two years. She has yet to announce a new coach.

Emma Raducanu, who is currently on a long injury layoff and has only played five tournaments this year, recently appeared on BBC Radio 4's Today program and discussed why her coaching relationships were so short-lived.

"I ask my coaches a lot of questions. On certain occasions they haven't been able to keep up with the questions I've asked and maybe that's why it ended," the Brit said.

"It's something I've always done. I keep provoking and asking questions to coaches and challenging their thinking as well. I'm not someone that you can just tell me what do and I'll do it, I need to understand why and then I'll do it," she added.

The former World No. 10's comments prompted tennis fans to create hilarious memes. The best ones are:

Emma Raducanu discusses her future, says she doesn't want to 'rush' things as she still has 15 years left

Emma Raducanu pictured during a 2022 Miami Open press conference

Emma Raducanu elaborated on her much-anticipated comeback in the same interview, saying she hopes to return to tennis in 2024. She will be back with 'new goals' but will not rush anything as she has '15 years left' in her career.

"I will be coming back with probably a lower ranking, but I'm actually looking forward to starting again, kind of resetting. "I still have new goals, new things I want to achieve. But I've still got like 15 years left in my career, so there's no rush," she said.

The World No. 280 then expressed her wish to lead her country, the United Kingdom, to Olympic glory, but not in the 2024 Paris Olympics since it would be too soon.

"Obviously, the Olympics is such a big thing in sport. I think I could play another four if I really wanted to, so this one isn't the immediate rush or pressure, it's just about getting back on court," Emma Raducanu said.

"I love the Slams but I do want to have the Olympic experience. I'll just see how it goes, if I even qualify and how it goes from there," she added.