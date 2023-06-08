Best Memes from Iga Swiatek's quarterfinals picture edit at French Open 2023

Iga Swiatek continued her title defense at the 2023 French Open with a quarterfinals victory over American teen Coco Gauff on Wednesday, June 7.

The match began with Gauff matching Swiatek toe-to-toe and even breaking her in the fifth game of the opening set. However, the Pole upped her game at the crucial moment, broke for a second time, and won the first set. The World No. 1 brought her A-game in the second set and fended off Gauff's three break points before closing the match 6-4, 6-2.

With the win, Swiatek became the first woman to make three French Open semifinals in her first five main-draw appearances in the tournament since Martina Hingis between 1995 and 1999.

The Roland Garros official channel on Twitter celebrated Swiatek's victory with a fun contest. They shared an edit of the 22-year-old jumping with headphones on and asked tennis fans to create memes out of it.

"Lets have some fun. Share your best edit," they posted.

Tennis journalist Bastien Fachan shared a hilarious meme, in which he is in a space station, with Swiatek seen through a window, taking off from Earth.

Another meme shows the defending champion landing with a parachute on Court Philippe Chatrier while the crowd awaits her.

Iga Swiatek to clash with Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinals of French Open 2023

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2023 French Open

Iga Swiatek will square off against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open on Thursday, June 8.

The Pole is going strong in the tournament and has not dropped a set so far. With a win-loss record of 26-2 at Roland Garros, she will be vying for her third French Open title. In a post-match on-court interview after her quarterfinal victory, the World No. 1 spoke of her next opponent's fighting spirit.

"For sure, [Haddad Maia is a] fighter, and she showed even today that she's fighting until the last ball, it pays off," Iga Swiatek said. "You have to kind of be ready even when you feel like you're leading or whatever. You have to play every point 100 percent."

Haddad Maia upset seventh seed Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals. The Brazilian rallied from one set down to win a hard-fought battle. She is the second Brazilian woman to reach the last four of a Grand Slam tournament in the Open Era after seven-time major champion Maria Bueno at the 1968 US Open. This is the deepest run that the 27-year-old has made in a Major event.

Both players have met once on the tour and their head-to-head stands at 1-0 in Haddad Maia's favor.

