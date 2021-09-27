Best pictures & videos from Laver Cup 2021 - featuring awkward Stefanos Tsitsipas, hilarious Andrey Rublev & confused Daniil Medvedev

The 2021 Laver Cup has come to an end amid much pomp and zeal. Team Europe thrashed Team World 14-1 to win their fourth consecutive title, with Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev all playing key roles.

While the score was very lopsided, the entertainment wasn't. The top players in action were on fire on the court as well as off it, letting both their games and their personalities shine.

Here is a look back at some of the most memorable moments from the Laver Cup, in the form of pictures, videos and gifs.

Team Europe's hilarious celebrations

Team Europe was a mishmash of unique personalities, and their various idiosyncrasies came to the fore during their celebratory moments. From Andrey Rublev's childishness to Feliciano Lopez's drunkenness, this Twitter thread captures it all.

Ann 🦩 @maisonpq I haven't stopped watching the mess of a champagne celebration that happened this evening. I haven't stopped laughing either. Some of my fav highlights here 🍾 🏆



Daniil facepalming before he even knew what was about to happen I haven’t stopped watching the mess of a champagne celebration that happened this evening. I haven’t stopped laughing either. Some of my fav highlights here 🍾 🏆



Daniil facepalming before he even knew what was about to happen https://t.co/0ROayj48uI

Andrey Rublev used Daniil Medvedev as a human shield as he tried to protect himself from the champagne flying all around.

Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini's camaraderie over the weekend led to some fans "shipping" them. The Russian was in a bit of trouble after getting some champagne in his eye, and quickly turned to Berrettini for assistance.

𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢 🕊🤍 @minmoong_ The way andrey is asking for matteo after the champagne went inside his eye 😭😭😭 ship confirmed yall The way andrey is asking for matteo after the champagne went inside his eye 😭😭😭 ship confirmed yall https://t.co/i9Dboj85iz

Stefanos Tsitsipas couldn't resist joining in the frolic despite looking unwilling to get his hands dirty at first.

Ann 🦩 @maisonpq Tsi judging the mess he’s witnessing and finally joining in on that same mess 🤣 (tsilev/andrenos at its best 🔥) Tsi judging the mess he’s witnessing and finally joining in on that same mess 🤣 (tsilev/andrenos at its best 🔥) https://t.co/4DMTHjf6Jf

Then there was a hilarious clip of Feliciano Lopez calling out for Andrey Rublev - whom he nicknamed 'MVP' - to drink champagne from the trophy.

It didn't take long for Rublev to oblige, gulping down copious amounts of champagne as the rest cheered on.

Andrey Rublev tries to go for a kiss

The kiss-cam is an American staple at big sporting events. Andrey Rublev mimicked the tradition at the Laver Cup by trying to kiss Team Europe's Bjorn Borg, who seemed completely clueless.

Daniil Medvedev being the judgemental friend of the group

Daniil Medvedev seemed a little unsure of Andrey Rublev's celebratory gesture, where the 23-year-old seemed to be licking Feliciano Lopez.

Medvedev also seemed a little bemused when Rublev was chugging down the champagne from the Laver Cup trophy.

Andrey Rublev lets the trophy go

Even if Rublev let this one fall, Team Europe wouldn't be too upset given their dominance at the event and their ability to win many more in the future.

Daniil Medvedev's one-of-a-kind forehands and volleys

Unlike Roger Federer, Daniil Medvedev isn't known to be the most graceful player on court. Despite a rather awkward fall, the Russian still managed to hit his forehand - before quickly getting back up and pretending that it didn't happen.

He also pulled off some pretty memorable volleys - albeit memorable only because of how bad they were.

But Medvedev found the whole experience "amazing, amazing, amazing"!

Social distancing

After changing his stance on vaccines, Tsitsipas can be seen wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing as well. The presence of frenemy Daniil Medvedev is coincidental.

Rublev continues to shine as the funny man

Stefanos Tsitsipas' meteoric rise to the top

Given how quickly Stefanos Tsitsipas has risen to the top, it's easy to forget the hardships the youngster had to endure to find himself in the company of the sport's elite. Here he can be seen showing Bjorn Borg the intricacies of photography - something that the Greek is passionate about.

💙 @ultravoxing Matthew Willis @mattracquet Big fan of this picture (Carmen Mandato/Getty) Big fan of this picture (Carmen Mandato/Getty) https://t.co/8rFgDLvH3i a few years ago stefanos tsitsipas was playing tennis on hard courts that had holes in them and now he’s sitting with bjorn fucking borg showing him how a professional camera works 😭 twitter.com/mattracquet/st… a few years ago stefanos tsitsipas was playing tennis on hard courts that had holes in them and now he’s sitting with bjorn fucking borg showing him how a professional camera works 😭 twitter.com/mattracquet/st…

In the past, Stefanos Tsitsipas has often talked about how he wants to learn from Bjorn Borg and how the Swede inspires him to improve himself. In fact, Tsitsipas' hairstyle is also modeled on Borg's look from the 1980s.

Here, we can see the pupil imitating his coach and role model to perfection.

Nick Kyrgios' dance fail

Some people have two left feet and then there's Nick Kyrgios.

Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 @tennis_gifs The Kyrgios dance moves are as rusty as the tennis The Kyrgios dance moves are as rusty as the tennis https://t.co/3IydZX9Nh6

Stefanos Tsitsipas stirs up another minor controversy

Stefanos Tsitsipas took some additional time to replace shoelaces during his match against Nick Kyrgios, causing a slight delay. Compared to his bathroom break controversy during the 2021 US Open though, "shoegate" seems relatively minor.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' moments of awkwardness

Stefanos Tstitsipas spent much of the event being his usual socially awkward self. Here's a clip of him trying - and failing - to open a bottle of champagne while the rest do it in a jiffy.

caspanos stan @stefanostsitsi yeah.. he just never knows what he’s doing 😭 yeah.. he just never knows what he’s doing 😭 https://t.co/mOudC8dNgk

Tsitsipas' clumsiness almost ruined Matteo Berrettini's perfect face. Fortunately it wasn't serious and the duo laughed it off.

The Greek's awkwardness also rubbed off on Andrey Rublev, who had his share of mistimed high-fives to be embarrassed about.

Of course, when the two were on court together, their celebrations were all kinds of awkward. In the clip below, Tsitsipas seems to be going for a chest bump and Rublev for a hug, and the result is a strange collision of sorts that left the viewers in splits.

But Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas' joint interviews - after they won their doubles match together - were peak entertainment. Tsitsipas had called Rublev the "funniest guy of the group" earlier, and the Russian proved that in nearly every interaction he had over the weekend.

Blair Henley @BlairHenley



#LaverCup

Andrey Rublev is consistently hilarious. His sense of humor sneaks up on you. Andrey Rublev is consistently hilarious. His sense of humor sneaks up on you.



#LaverCup

https://t.co/XEYn85cvz8

Musab @Musab_Abid This exchange between Stefanos Tsitsipas & Andrey Rublev lol



RUBLEV: Tomorrow, I think tomorrow Stef is playing singles.



TSITSIPAS: Am I? Am I? I don't know.



RUBLEV: I'm talking too much here.



TSITSIPAS: Yeah, I guess.



RUBLEV: We don't know who's playing tomorrow. This exchange between Stefanos Tsitsipas & Andrey Rublev lol



RUBLEV: Tomorrow, I think tomorrow Stef is playing singles.



TSITSIPAS: Am I? Am I? I don't know.



RUBLEV: I'm talking too much here.



TSITSIPAS: Yeah, I guess.



RUBLEV: We don't know who's playing tomorrow. https://t.co/7SkDOHQwJh

