"Best sister in the world";"Nothing compares to you" - Holger Rune and his mother Aneke send birthday wishes to 20-year-old's sister Alma

Holger Rune, along with his mother Aneke, have sent their heartfelt wishes to Alma Rune, who celebrated her 25th birthday on Friday, February 2. Alma, Rune's elder sister, isn't as directly involved in her brother's tennis career as her mother. However, she still remains one of Rune's most important pillars of support.

Alma Rune, a model who has notched up quite a following on social media, went mostly under the radar until cameras captured her in attendance at the 2022 French Open.

She attended her brother's fourth-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, and her presence proved to be something of a lucky charm as Rune won the contest. Since then, she has found even more fame, and has continued to support her talented brother from afar.

As she turned 25, both Rune and mother Aneke sent their best wishes through the internet. Rune put up an adorable picture of Alma on Twitter (now X) alongside a short and sweet message:

"Happy birthday to the best sister in the world"

He followed the message up with a star emoji and also tagged the birthday girl.

Mother Aneke though, was far more elaborate than Rune when it came to sharing her wishes, even though she put up the same picture of Alma as her son.

"25 years today my beautiful princess. You make me SO proud. Looking at you makes me smile, you are pure beauty, innocence, talking to you is fun, it's serious, it's sparring. You are wise and super smart, the fastest learner I have ever met. Keep being you. Nothing compares to you," Aneke Rune captioned the post on Instagram.

It was an incredibly colorful message, as she used a myriad of emojis to convey her heartfelt emotions on her daughter's birthday.

Holger Rune faced an early exit at 2024 Australian Open

2024 Australian Open - Day 5

Holger Rune's start to the 2024 season has been a mixed bag. The Dane kicked off the season at the Brisbane International as the No. 1 seed and even reached the final. However, Grigor Dimitrov stunned him in the summit clash in straight sets.

At the following Australian Open, Rune suffered a massive shock as young Frenchman Arthur Cazaux pulled off one of the upsets of the season so far as he defeated the Dane 7-6(4), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round.

After the conclusion of the Australian Open, Rune's mother and manager Aneke officially announced that coach Severin Luthi would leave his team, less than two months after his appointment.