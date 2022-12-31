"Bet Iga brings up Rafa unprovoked around groups of people" - Tennis fans amused by Hubert Hurkacz 'calling out' Iga Swiatek for Rafael Nadal comments

Hubert Hurkacz recently called out Iga Swiatek for her remarks on tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

Poland will present one of the strongest lineups at the United Cup, with World No. 1 Swiatek teaming up with World No. 10 Hurkacz. Swiatek won eight titles in 2022, including Roland Garros and the US Open. Hurkacz has claimed five ATP Tour titles, including the ATP Masters 1000 title in Miami.

Along with them, the team will be coached by former World No. 2 Agnieszka Radwanska and will include Daniel Michalski, Kacper Zuk, Lukasz Kubot, Magda Linette, Weronika Falkowska, and Alicja Rosolska.

Team Poland attended a press conference prior to the start of their campaign, where they addressed some insightful questions as well as some funny ones. When asked who has the most celebrity contact numbers on their phones, the entire team pointed to Iga Swiatek, who revealed she has Ashleigh Barty and Rafael Nadal's numbers.

Hurkacz promptly teased Swiatek, stating that they are tennis players and everyone in the room has their numbers.

2_arms @2_arms_

IG unitedcuptennis Iga and Hubi 🤣🤣

Tennis fans found the whole incident hilarious and turned to Twitter to share their thoughts. One user thought that Hurkacz was tired of hearing the 2022 US Open champion always bringing up Nadal in the conversation for no reason, and wrote:

"Maybe Hubi has had enough lmao I’ll bet Iga brings up Rafa unprovoked when she’s around groups of people and he’s just tired of hearing the stories."

Defund the USTA @Charisse_Tweets

"Maybe Hubi has had enough lmao I'll bet Iga brings up Rafa unprovoked when she's around groups of people and he's just tired of hearing the stories"

Another user stated that seeing Hurkacz call Swiatek out nicely was both "weirdly shocking and exhilarating."

"Watching Hubi nicely call someone out is a weirdly shocking and exhilarating," the user wrote.

According to another account, they were unaware that Iga Swiatek's obsession with Rafael Nadal had the potential to be really "annoying."

"Didn't know Iga could be annoying with her Nadal fangirling," the account tweeted.

sunshine. @crazyheadimp

"Didn't know iga could be annoying with her nadal fangirling"

Here are a few more reactions:

ash 🎯 @IwtfinaIIyfree

"all of y'all in the quotes like she wouldn't do it again lmfaooo"

Rush 🐠 @drivevolleys

"we haven't even discovered the various layers to Hubi ahahaha the sass! I love this"

NoFirstName claycourtdal @samstennnis

"The way hubi and aga looked at each other and started dragging her. They all probably joke about iga fangirling so much"

ericka 🌸 @rubledever

"LMAOOOO hubi was NOT having it he really said "be fucking for REAL, girl" i just know he started internally rolling his eyes as soon as iga mentioned rafa"

"I want to go forward and kind of focus on my next goals" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2022 World Tennis League.

Iga Swiatek stated in the press conference that regardless of the outcome of her successful 2022 campaign, she simply wants to concentrate on her next goal, which is to focus on the future and improve herself as a tennis player.

"I'm going to try to kind of cut off everything that happened last year and just focus on the future, because I feel like I can take a lot of experience from these tournaments last year," Swiatek said.

"But I don't want to really like hold on to that too much, because I want to go forward and kind of focus on my next goals. For sure all these press conferences are going to kind of remind me of everything, but my goal is to just focus on the future and try to improve as a tennis player," she added.

