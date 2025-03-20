"Bet it's a nightmare to work with Emma Raducanu, what a brat" - Fans slam Brit for parting ways with new coach after just 14 days

Emma Raducanu's shockingly parting ways with her now-former coach Vladimir Platenik, after just 14 days into their partnership, has sparked discussions among tennis fans. The Brit was having a hard time finding the perfect coach for her and decided to bring Platenik on board on a trial basis, however, things didn't seem to have worked out for her.

In January of this year, Raducanu split with Nick Cavaday, who had been coaching her since December 2023. Cavaday had a hard time managing his health and adjusting to the extensive tennis calendar. Following this, the Brit decided not to rush into things and joined hands with Platenik on a trial period before the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.

A representative of the 2021 US Open champion said Emma Raducanu has the "utmost respect" for Platenik, however, their partnership "wasn't quite heading in the right direction," according to BBC.

However, fans weren't happy with the 22-year-old's frequent coaching changes and shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter). The Brit is currently searching for her seventh full-time coach. One fan said,

"I bet she’s a nightmare to work with to be fair, spoilt brat," the fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Another fan speculated,

"Paints a very strong picture of one's character at such a young age. That's her seventh coach binned off and she's only 22yrs-old, they can't all be wrong, can they," the fan pondered.

Another fan added,

"Never seen such a prodigy crash as much as this," the fan said.

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans. After Emma Raducanu's split with Nick Cavaday, a lot of fans had speculated about Andy Murray or Goran Ivanisevic being her next coach.

"She’s finished. Had more coaches than tournaments played in. Since her major win. She’s done nothing. What a waste," a fan mentioned.

"What a joke. When I saw her win the US Open I was looking forward to how her career would go and the quality she looked in that tournament. It’s all gone downhill since unfortunately," a fan was disappointed.

"Im a fan of Raducanu but the continual sacking of management people round about her is very worrying..," another fan said.

However, it is worth noting that Raducanu hasn't let these changes affect her tennis negatively. After a disappointing opening round against Moyuka Uchijima in Indian Wells, she has bounced back with a statement win in Miami.

Emma Raducanu kicks off Miami Open campaign with a statement win

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu has had a poor 2025 season so far, which included a four-match losing streak. However, there have been moments where she has shown glimpses of the tennis she is capable of producing when at her best. The Brit is currently competing at the 2025 Miami Open and kicked off her campaign with a resounding 6-2, 6-1 win over Sayaka Ishii.

In what promises to be a blockbuster clash, the Brit is set to face eighth seed Emma Navarro next, in what will be the maiden clash between the two young stars. The winner of their match will play either McCartney Kessler or 30th seed Linda Noskova in the third round.

