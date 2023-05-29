John Millman recently admitted to feeling guilty about betting against Carlos Alcaraz a couple of years ago when the former's coach remarked that the then 130th-ranked Spaniard would win the French Open in the next decade.

Alcaraz dethroned Novak Djokovic to become the World No. 1 once again last week. 2022 was his breakthrough season as he created havoc on the tour, winning two ATP 500, two Masters 1000 titles, and his maiden Grand Slam at the 2022 US Open. He also etched his name in the history books as the youngest (19) to become the top-ranked player among men.

In his column for the Australian website news.com.au, Millman recalled a practice session with Alcaraz in 2021. The 33-year-old and his coach Peter Luczak were mighty impressed with the Spanish prodigy and predicted significant achievements for him.

"In 2021, I had just finished a three-hour session at Juan Carlos Ferrero’s Academy with an 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz," Millman said. "Ranked 130 in the world at the time, everyone was talking about this kid. I was blown away by how good he was, as was my coach, Peter Luczak. Talking over lunch, we both agreed that he was going to do big things in our sport."

However, when Luczak tipped Alcaraz to win the French Open within the next 10 years, Millman wagered against the idea, given that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were still at the top of their games.

"Pete proposed a wager in the form of a new golf driver that he’d win French Open in the next ten years. I took him up on it. At the time, Rafa and Novak were unstoppable and players like [Dominic] Thiem and [Casepr] Ruud were knocking on the Roland Garros door."

Millman said that he regretted going against the young superstar, who he believes will be the successor of 14-time Roland Garros champion Nadal, and can only be stopped by Djokovic.

"I’ve been regretting that bet ever since. Alcaraz is an absolute beast, he looks like the heir to Rafa’s throne and the only person able to stop him is one of the greatest to have ever played the game in Novak," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz is one of the favorites for French Open 2023, says his coach

2023 French Open

Speaking to ATPTour.com, Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero stated that the experience of winning a Major and struggling with injuries had made his pupil a better player.

The 2003 French Open winner added that Alcaraz could become the champion in Paris this year if there are no "mishaps."

“He’s a better player this year,” Ferrero said. “The experience of winning the US Open and going through what came after, it has matured him more. The injuries have also made him think that it’s not all a bed of roses, that bad things can happen. If there are no mishaps, I think he’s one of the favorites for the title. Will it happen? We don’t know."

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Flavio Cobolli in the first round at the 2023 French Open today, May 29.

