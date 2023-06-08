Carlos Alcaraz has opened up about his passion for the iconic Jordan basketball shoes.

In a recent interview, Alcaraz revealed that he owns between 10 to 15 pairs of Jordans and that he feels very comfortable wearing them on and off the court.

Jordans are one of the most popular and iconic brands of sneakers in the world. They are named after the legendary basketball player Michael Jordan, who wore them during his career in the NBA. Many people collect and wear Jordans as a way of expressing their style and personality.

In an interview with Tennis Channel posted on their Youtube account on Wednesday, June 7, Alcaraz was asked about his collection of Jordan shoes.

"How many pairs of Jordans have you got?" the interviewer asked.

"Between 10 and 15," Alcaraz replied.

Alcaraz was asked if he feels comfortable wearing basketball shoes.

"Does it make you feel comfortable to wear those, I mean those are basketball shoes," the interviewer asked.

"Yes, I feel really comfortable and I really like it," Carlos Alcaraz replied.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to advance to his maiden semi-final at the French Open. The 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 win was Alcaraz's fifth against Tsitsipas, maintaining his perfect record against the Greek.

The 20-year-old Spaniard will now face a formidable opponent in Novak Djokovic, who overcame Karen Khachanov in four sets in the quarterfinals. Djokovic, the World No. 3, has only faced Alcaraz once before, losing in the semifinals of the Madrid Open last year.

Alcaraz, the World No. 1, can keep his top spot by making the final, while Djokovic can reclaim it by winning the title. The match promises to be a spectacular clash between two of the best players in the world.

How the race for World No. 1 looks like ahead of Carlos Alcaraz-Novak Djokovic French Open SF

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Novak Djokovic (R)

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Novak Djokovic in an epic French Open semi-final showdown on Friday, June 9.

The stakes are high for both players, as they are not only fighting for the Roland Garros title, but also for the World No. 1 ranking. Alcaraz currently leads the ATP rankings with 7,175 points.

Djokovic, on the other hand, began the tournament as the World No. 3 but has secured the World No. 2 spot. He now has 6,315 points, 215 more than Daniil Medvedev, who crashed out in the first round.

If Djokovic wins on Friday, he will earn 480 more points, reducing his gap with Alcaraz to 380 points. But if Alcaraz prevails, he will extend his lead over Djokovic to 1,340 points.

This also means that Djokovic cannot overtake Alcaraz as World No. 1 by just reaching the final; he has to win the tournament to do so. Winning the title will give him another 800 points on top of the 480, taking his tally to 7,595 points - 420 more than what Alcaraz currently has.

But if Alcaraz lifts the trophy in Paris, he will have 8,455 points - 2,140 more than Djokovic’s current tally.

