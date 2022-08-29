"Between Djokovic and Federer there is a big gap, there is not much communication" - Swiss journalist and writer Rene Stauffer

Rene Stauffer, a Swiss journalist and author of two biographies on Roger Federer, has said that the 20-time Grand Slam champion does not have the greatest of relationships with Novak Djokovic.

Federer and Djokovic, along with Rafael Nadal, have dominated the tennis circuits for more than two decades. They have won the lion's share of titles, especially at the Majors, and have together formed a rivalry that many think is unparalleled in the sport.

Stauffer, a tennis correspondent and author of two biographies on the Swiss maestro, spoke to CLAY magazine about the relationship between the members of the Big 3. He stated that the 41-year-old's relationship with Nadal is much stronger compared to what he has with the Serb.

"The relationship with Nadal is longer-standing than with Djokovic, they have a frequent exchange, they have helped each other with exhibitions in Mallorca, Switzerland, Cape Town. They are on the same wavelength, they talk to each other on the phone every now and then," he said.

"Between Djokovic and Federer there is a big gap, there is not much communication, only what is necessary," he added.

Federer and Nadal have always had a good relationship off the court and have always spoken highly of each other. Most recently, when the Spaniard won a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title, Federer took to social media to compliment the 36-year-old.

"To my friend and great rival, Rafael Nadal, heartfelt congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles. I am proud to share this era with you and honoured to play a role in pushing you to achieve more. As you have done for me the past 18 years," Federer had written on an Instagram story.

In response, the Mallorcan spoke of what that message meant to him and his bond with Federer.

"It means a lot to me. We have an amazing relationship - we did amazing things together," he had said.

For first time in 24 years, no Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic at US Open

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are not in action at the 2022 US Open.

Roger Federer (five titles) and Novak Djokovic (three titles) have tasted a lot of success at the US Open over the years. However, both players will be missing out on action at this year's edition, which gets underway on Monday. This is the first time in 24 years that one of them will not be participating in the tournament.

Federer has been on the sidelines for over a year, having not played competitively since undergoing a third knee surgery after Wimbledon last season. His last US Open appearance came in 2019.

The Serbian, on the other hand, is fully fit, but remains unvaccinated against COVID-19, which means he could not enter the US to compete at the year's final Grand Slam. He withdrew from the tournament just before the draw was announced on Thursday.

