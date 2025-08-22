Beyond Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek & Aryna Sabalenka, Serena Williams' ex-coach names 2 women who will be title contenders at US Open 2025

Serena Williams's ex-coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, recently named two tennis players who he thinks are also the title contenders at the 2025 US Open along with Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka. The event's singles tournaments are slated for August 24 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.Swiatek, who recently won the Cincinnati Masters and reached the finals of the mixed doubles tournament of the US Open, is scheduled to lock horns with Emiliana Arango in the first round. Sabalenka, on the other hand, is all set to square off against Rebeka Masarova in the first round, and Gauff will be competing against Ajla Tomljanovic. All three players are currently gearing up for the hardcourt swing.Amid the ongoing anticipation for the US Open, Williams' ex-coach recently shared his predictions, stating that Sabalenka is his favorite. Along with this, he shared his analysis about Gauff and Swiatek, stating that the American must enter the event with confidence to nab the title and the Pole is already in her best form with her last two wins.&quot;Sabalenka is very regular in terms of results, but, I mean, she missed a few of her finals. That brought probably some doubts, but she will be the favorite for me. And Coco, the fact that she lost to Mboko in Montreal. I mean those last weeks were not great for Coco, she needs to go to the US Open with confidence, and then she will be one of the favorites also with Swiatek, after a clay season so difficult, with a lot of doubts,&quot; said Mourtaglou.He added:&quot;I think, in Wimbledon, she regained her confidence. And she'll be dangerous at the US Open. Sabalenka, Gauff, Swiatek, this is the trio that wins most of the big tournaments, the Grand Slams, and I think the competition between those three is amazing.&quot;Along with these three, he also named Victoria Mboko and Naomi Osaka as the other two contenders who might surprise the tennis world with a win.&quot;A few other players can create a surprise, Victoria Mboko, she just won her first Masters 1000. She plays an incredible season. Unbelievable season, the confidence is at 10/10. So she will definitely be someone who can win the US Open,&quot; he said.Talking about the Japanese player, whom he recently coached, he commended her current form and said that her confidence can help her claim the US Open title.&quot;Naomi Osaka, her level is back to a very high level and her competitiveness as well. She's former number 1, won 4 majors. I think her motivation is a ten out of ten. Her confidence is high again with this final of Montreal. So, she's definitely one that can also do extremely well, and why not win the US Open.&quot;Along with these two names, he also named Mirra Andreeva as a third name who might have the ability to win, even though she is not in her best form currently. Here is the video of Mourtaglou opening up about his predictions for the US Open: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOsaka recently parted ways with Mouratoglou just ahead of the US Open 2025 after working together for almost eight months since December 2024.Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou opened up about pressure faced by Coco Gauff from a young age Serena Williams' former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou recently sat for an interview in July 2025, where he opened up about the painful reality of athletes facing immense pressure at a young age. He shared a video on his Instagram handle, where he was seen talking about Coco Gauff dealing with pressure and stating how it either destroys an athlete or makes them stronger.&quot;Coco Gauff had crazy pressure from a young age. You know it either destroys you or makes you stronger and gives you more ability to fight pressure. When you have to deal with pressure very young and you haven't achieved anything big yet, the pressure is really tough,&quot; said Mourtaglou. Along with Gauff, he also spoke about Carlos Alcaraz experiencing pressure from a young age.