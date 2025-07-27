Struggling Naomi Osaka parts ways with coach Patrick Mouratoglou in shocking announcement ahead of US Open

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is splitting up with her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou. The 4-time Grand Slam champion started working with Mouratoglou in September 2024, shortly after her second-round exit at the US Open.

Ad

However, the former World No.1's form hasn't been consistent, even though she clinched a title a few months ago, the WTA 125K Saint-Malo. In recent months, too, Osaka has struggled with her form and faced a third-round exit at the Wimbledon Championships against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. She recently lost at the Citi Open and was eliminated in the Round of 16 by Emma Raducanu.

In the wake of such disappointing results, Osaka decided to split with Patrick, just a few weeks before the US Open 2025. Osaka shared this announcement on her Instagram stories, where she expressed gratitude to Mouratoglou for their time together on the court.

Ad

Trending

"Merci Patrick it was such a great experience learning from you. Wishing you nothing but the best. You're one of the coolest people I've ever met and I'm sure I'll see you around," she mentioned.

Screenshot of Osaka's Instagram story (Image via: @naomiosaka)

Osaka's form at Grand Slams across the season hasn't been too inspiring with the mentorship of Mouratoglou on the sidelines. She faced a third-round exit at the Australian Open and a first-round defeat at the French Open last month.

Ad

After parting ways with Mouratoglou, Naomi Osaka's first tournament will be the Canadian Open 2025, where she will face Ariana Arseneault in a Round of 128 match.

Naomi Osaka made her feelings known after her defeat to Emma Raducanu at the Citi Open 2025

Naomi Osaka (Image via: Getty)

Naomi Osaka made her feelings known after her defeat to Emma Raducanu in the Round of 16 stages of the Citi Open. Notably, this was also the first encounter between them in their pro tennis careers.

Ad

Speaking in an interview after the defeat, Osaka shared that she had been looking to improve her return a lot before coming to the tournament and also mentioned that she will look to work harder on her serves, which is one of her main weapons.

"I think honestly I have been working on my return a lot, and ironically I don’t think it was that bad today. I think she served quite well. I guess just keep working on that, working on my serve. I know it’s one of my biggest weapons. Today the percentages were off, so hopefully improving that.....So I think for me, honestly, it was really good to get the experience, to feel how her ball is. Yeah, hopefully I can play her again one day," Osaka said (via The Tennis Gazette).

During the conversation, Osaka also mentioned that she had a great experience playing Raducanu in the tournament and hoped that they could clash again in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline