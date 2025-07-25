  • home icon
  "I fear Naomi Osaka is truly washed": Fans react after four-time Grand Slam champion crashes out in straight sets against Emma Raducanu at DC Open

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 25, 2025 05:26 GMT
Tennis: Mubadala Citi DC Open - Source: Imagn
Fans react after four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka crashes out in straight sets against Emma Raducanu at DC Open - Source: Imagn

Naomi Osaka is going through tough waters, and fans are thinking she's done. The 27-year-old faced another premature exit at the ongoing Citi DC Open in Washington.

On Thursday, the four-time Grand Slam champion was defeated by Britain's Emma Raducanu 6-4, 6-2. This follows her third-round exit at Wimbledon. Fans are now starting to think that Osaka doesn't have it in her anymore to reach the pinnacle of tennis like she did towards the beginning of her career. A fan started the reactions juggernaut, calling out Osaka. She commented:

"I fear Naomi is truly washed."
Fans chimed in on the above tweet, more or less agreeing with the statement. A fan wrote:

"She had a good career, then she got bored with it all. It happens."
"Yes…I fear it’s time to call it curtains! It’s just not there anymore, sadly," another commented.
"It breaks my heart! I am not even sure if Patrick is the right coach for her!" one fan called out former Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou.·
The reactions continued. Some fans also analysed weaknesses in her game that need to be addressed.

"It was typical performance from her! Emma played well, but not 10/10 - and Naomi crashed out hard, as always," another fan posted.
"I don’t think so, she has issues in her game that she needs to fix, return, serve, errors. And I still think her coaching situation isn’t helping her or making her improve. But I still think she has the level to be at the top of the game if she works those out," one fan commented.
"I don't think so. Just one breakthrough would set her right mentally. To be honest I think Twitter given her better coaching advice than Patrick," one fan said.

Naomi Osaka is treading through tough time in tennis

Naomi Osaka opened this year on a positive note after winning her first title since 2021 at the L’Open 35 de Saint‑Malo, defeating Kaja Juvan 6-1, 7-5. At the 2025 Australian Open, Osaka reached the third round but was forced to retire due to an abdominal injury. When the retirement happened, she was trailing Belinda Bencic in a tiebreaker. Moreover, it was her first tiebreaker in a Grand Slam tournament.

On clay, in Rome, Naomi Osaka lasted until the third round. In Madrid, she fell in the first round. At Miami, she reached the fourth round but lost in three sets to Jasmine Paolini.

At Wimbledon, Naomi Osaka reached the third round but was eliminated by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three sets. At the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open, she won her first-round match against Yulia Putintseva (6-2, 7-5). But in the next round, she went down against Raducanu.

As of mid‑2025, Osaka holds a 20-10 win–loss record. She is currently ranked world No. 51.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

