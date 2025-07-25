"I fear Naomi Osaka is truly washed": Fans react after four-time Grand Slam champion crashes out in straight sets against Emma Raducanu at DC Open

Naomi Osaka is going through tough waters, and fans are thinking she's done. The 27-year-old faced another premature exit at the ongoing Citi DC Open in Washington.On Thursday, the four-time Grand Slam champion was defeated by Britain's Emma Raducanu 6-4, 6-2. This follows her third-round exit at Wimbledon. Fans are now starting to think that Osaka doesn't have it in her anymore to reach the pinnacle of tennis like she did towards the beginning of her career. A fan started the reactions juggernaut, calling out Osaka. She commented:&quot;I fear Naomi is truly washed.&quot;Fans chimed in on the above tweet, more or less agreeing with the statement. A fan wrote:&quot;She had a good career, then she got bored with it all. It happens.&quot;&quot;Yes…I fear it’s time to call it curtains! It’s just not there anymore, sadly,&quot; another commented.&quot;It breaks my heart! I am not even sure if Patrick is the right coach for her!&quot; one fan called out former Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou.·The reactions continued. Some fans also analysed weaknesses in her game that need to be addressed.&quot;It was typical performance from her! Emma played well, but not 10/10 - and Naomi crashed out hard, as always,&quot; another fan posted.&quot;I don’t think so, she has issues in her game that she needs to fix, return, serve, errors. And I still think her coaching situation isn’t helping her or making her improve. But I still think she has the level to be at the top of the game if she works those out,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;I don't think so. Just one breakthrough would set her right mentally. To be honest I think Twitter given her better coaching advice than Patrick,&quot; one fan said.Naomi Osaka is treading through tough time in tennisNaomi Osaka opened this year on a positive note after winning her first title since 2021 at the L’Open 35 de Saint‑Malo, defeating Kaja Juvan 6-1, 7-5. At the 2025 Australian Open, Osaka reached the third round but was forced to retire due to an abdominal injury. When the retirement happened, she was trailing Belinda Bencic in a tiebreaker. Moreover, it was her first tiebreaker in a Grand Slam tournament.On clay, in Rome, Naomi Osaka lasted until the third round. In Madrid, she fell in the first round. At Miami, she reached the fourth round but lost in three sets to Jasmine Paolini.At Wimbledon, Naomi Osaka reached the third round but was eliminated by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three sets. At the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open, she won her first-round match against Yulia Putintseva (6-2, 7-5). But in the next round, she went down against Raducanu.As of mid‑2025, Osaka holds a 20-10 win–loss record. She is currently ranked world No. 51.