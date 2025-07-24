"I won my 2nd Grand Slam" - Naomi Osaka throws shade at Emma Raducanu ahead of duo's blockbuster Citi DC Open encounter

Naomi Osaka was blunt as she took a jab at Emma Raducanu ahead of their meeting at the second round of the Citi DC Open. The duo is about to face off on the WTA Tour for the first time in their careers.

Osaka defeated Yulina Putintseva 6-2, 7-5 in the first round, while Raducanu took out the seventh seed, Marta Kostyuk, 7-6(4), 6-4, to make for a thrilling duel on July 24. Later, when Osaka was quizzed on her finding similarities and differences in the way that their careers have panned out, she took a sly dig at the 2021 US Open Champion.

In the press conference, the Japanese spoke up on the technicalities of her clash with Raducanu, while also commenting on her own Grand Slam wins when asked about their similar career progression (via Bounces by Ben Rothenberg).

"I won my second Slam after I won my first Slam," Naomi Osaka said.

However, when Rothenberg clarified that the question was more directed along the lines of their rise to popularity at the same time, she sympathized with Raducanu.

"I mean, honestly, I feel like for her, it must be really tough, because I read online, like, she had a stalker. I don't know if it's allowed to say out loud," the four-time Grand Slam Champion added. "I don't really know. I saw in Dubai or something there was. Honestly, I really feel sad for her, because that video was, like, one of the most saddest videos I've ever seen."

Emma Raducanu weighs in on her similarities and differences with Naomi Osaka

Emma Raducanu at the Citi DC Open 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu discussed the similarities and differences between herself and Naomi Osaka during a press conference at the Citi DC Open. She quite minutely highlighted the fact that the Japanese was not an underdog when she won her first slam at the 2018 US Open, which is where the key difference lay.

"Yeah, I think, you know, different," Raducanu said. "Because, again, when I won my U.S. Open, I came from school, I was no one, I was 200 in the world. Naomi Osaka had already won Indian Wells. She was already a known figure on the tour, and people kind of expected, OK, like, she's going to start doing well and start winning slams."

The winner of this clash will face the Wildcard, Maria Sakkari, in the quarterfinals, who ousted second seed, Emma Navarro.

