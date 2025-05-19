"Beyond criminal" - Martina Navratilova slams Donald Trump after his administration pardons Christian school's $37 million fine

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova took exception to US President Donald Trump's administration waiving a fine on a Christian institution that was imposed by the previous administration led by Joe Biden.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion made her sentiment clear on the issue while reacting to a post on the same by writer Hemant Mehta.

Condemning the Trump administration's move, Mehta had written, "No apology. No oversight. Just political favoritism." He also linked an article from a website - friendlyatheist.com - carrying more details of the story.

Siding emphatically with Mehta's take, Navratilova wrote, "Effing crook. trump is beyond criminal…"

The Grand Canyon University was fined $37.7 million in October 2023 by the Joe Biden administration for allegedly misleading doctoral students about tuition costs, advertising lower fees before adding costly continuation courses. Based in Arizona, the Christian university serves over 100,000 mostly online students.

The Trump administration's Department of Education has rescinded the $37.7 million fine. The University's President, Brian Mueller, welcomed the decision and claimed they were "wrongly accused".

"The facts clearly support our contention that we were wrongly accused of misleading our Doctoral students, and we appreciate the recognition that those accusations were without merit," he said [via Fox News].

However, between 2017 and 2022, an investigation by the federal government reportedly found that 78% of GCU doctoral graduates paid at least $10,000 more than advertised due to required extra courses.

Martina Navratilova has often criticized Donald Trump's policies and decisions

Martina Navratilova is extremely vocal on her politics online - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova has been quite vocal in her criticism of Donald Trump and his administration's policies and decision making in recent months. Ahead of last year's US presidential election, the tennis legend had endorsed the Democrat nominee Kamala Harris, and reacted with dismay when Trump was sworn in for his second term.

"Fear and anger won. And a country that was born as a racist patriarchy proved beyond any reasonable doubt it still is a racist patriarchy."

Navratilova has disagreed with a lot of Trump's policies, including his stands on LGBTQ+ rights, immigration, and environmental issues. However, she did side with the US President in his decision to prevent transgender athletes from competing in women's sports.

Commenting on Trump's executive order banning trans females in women's sport, she posted on X:

"I hate that the democrats totally failed women and girls on this very clear issue of women’s sports being for females only."

Martina Navratilova is regarded as one of the best tennis players of all time, having won 59 major titles, 18 in singles, 31 in women's doubles, and 10 in mixed doubles.

