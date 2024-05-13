"Beyond ridiculous" - Coco Gauff's coach Brad Gilbert throws shade at Paula Badosa for using unfair tactics in their Italian Open 4R battle

Coco Gauff's coach Brad Gilbert threw shade at Paula Badosa by seemingly insinuating that Badosa was intentionally catching her ball tosses to delay her serve. He opined that this action should get a time violation.

Gilbert frequently shares his opinion on his X (formerly Twitter) account. After Gauff defeated the Spaniard in a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 comeback victory, he took to X to share his thoughts about the match. He said that catching ball tosses should result in a time violation. He also pointed out that it was a disadvantage to the returner.

"you have heard me say this so many times, catching your on ball toss on serv is should not be allowed,how can u catch 3 tosses in arow and not at least get time violation is beyond ridiculous, also allowing 45 catches in a match and nothing in rules is mind boggling and such disadvantage to returner," he wrote on his X account.

The serve clock is reset as the server tosses the ball in the air and hence the player is not charged with time violation if they attempt the toss again.

Players catch the ball toss for several reasons, including bad ball toss, interruption while serving, windy weather conditions, etc. During Gauff's match with Badosa, the weather conditions were windy which could have been a reason for catching the ball toss.

Coco Gauff's coach Brad Gilbert believes that tennis would benefit from Saudi Deal

Coco Gauff and Brad Gilbert pictured at the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff's coach Brad Gilbert recently appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box and opined about the difference in pay between golfers and tennis players. He said that the pay gap had increased significantly over the past 10 years.

"The top players are doing well but the one thing in golf that has dramatically changed is the No. 100 player, you know, 10 years ago in tennis, we were making similar money. Now the No. 100 player in golf is making more than the No. 10 player in tennis," Brad Gilbert said.

Gilbert also added that Saudi Arabia's deal may help revamp the sport like it did with golf.

"So sometimes competition isn't good, sometimes competition is great. So, hopefully, besides this one Saudi offer with the ATP and WTA, now the Grand Slams are going to say, 'You know what, we want this to happen, we're going to get our own tour and try to get you on board'," Gilbert added.

Brad Gilbert has coached the likes of Andre Agassi, Andy Murray and Andy Roddick, and currently coaches Coco Gauff.