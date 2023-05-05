Tennis Canada has appointed Bianca Andreescu as their Mental Timeout ambassador.

On Thursday, May 4, Tennis Canada made the announcement regarding its mental health program. Beneva, the largest mutual insurance company in Canada, has stepped up to become the lead supporter of the program.

The Mental Timeout initiative will further Tennis Canada's mission to enhance the well-being of all tennis players throughout the country and to foster a safe and inclusive environment for all who participate in the sport.

Along with Andreescu, Alexis Galarneau and Rob Shaw were also appointed ambassadors for the initiative.

Former US Open champion Andreescu's role will encompass promoting mental health and wellness. She will have to raise awareness about the significance of taking breaks and prioritizing mental health as an athlete. The main area of focus for her will be advocating for the importance of mental health in sports and encouraging athletes to prioritize their mental well-being.

Bianca Andreescu took to social media to share the news of her ambassadorship. She also expressed her desire to inspire the upcoming generation to be more vocal about their mental health and to prioritize it.

"Proud to be a @TennisCanada ambassador for the Mental Timeout initiative supported by @beneva_ca. As an athlete, I know the importance of mental health, and I want to inspire the next generation to prioritize mental health and seek guidance when needed," Andreescu tweeted.

"I was going through a hard time" - Bianca Andreescu on why she turned down Netflix's offer to feature in Break Point

Bianca Andreescu at the 2019 WTA Final press conference

Bianca Andreescu has previously disclosed that she was offered a role in the first season of Netflix's tennis documentary, Break Point. However, she declined the offer due to personal reasons.

The much-awaited Netflix series was launched on January 13, comprising five episodes covering the first half of 2022, from the Australian Open to the French Open.

During a conversation on the Match Point Canada podcast, the 22-year-old stated that personal challenges played a significant role in her decision to decline Netflix's proposal. Additionally, she was not comfortable with constantly being on camera.

"Yeah, so I actually got offer to be in first season but I turned it down because first of all, I was going through a hard time and I just really wanted to focus on my tennis. One thing was that I didn't want, kind of, cameras to be around me all the time," Andreescu conveyed.

