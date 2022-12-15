Netflix's tennis docuseries Break Point: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Break Point, a new tennis documentary series, is on its way, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of players and how they cope with the pressure. The same team behind the successful Drive To Survive series, which focused on the lives of Formula 1 drivers, has created this as well.

The show is set to premiere on January 13, 2023, just a few days before the start of the Australian Open. However, only the first five episodes will be aired next month, which will cover the first half of the 2022 season. The next five episodes, which will cover the remainder of the season, will be released later.

The first episode will focus on the Australian Open, with Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, who won the men's doubles title, being the featured players. The second episode will continue with the going-ons of the season's first Major, with former couple Matteo Berrettini and Ajla Tomljanovic in the spotlight.

The third episode captures the action at the Indian Wells Masters, with Maria Sakkari and Taylor Fritz being the highlighted players. While the former lost in the final, the latter defeated Rafael Nadal in the final to win the title.

Episode four centers on the Madrid Open, with Ons Jabeur and Paula Badosa enjoying the spotlight this time. The Tunisian went on to lift the trophy, her first at the WTA 1000 level, while the Spaniard crashed out in the first round itself.

The final episode will star Felix Auger-Aliassime and Casper Ruud, along with the action at the French Open. The former pushed Nadal to five sets in the fourth round, becoming just the third player to do so in Paris, while the latter went on to reach his maiden Grand Slam final, but lost to the Spaniard.

Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Sloane Stephens, Frances Tiafoe and Stefanos Tsitsipas are the other players who're set to receive their own featured episodes during the second half of the season.

Break Point - Where to watch and streaming details

Felix Auger-Aliassime is one of the featured players in the first season of Break Point.

While there are a host of different broadcasters for tennis tournaments that take place throughout the year, that won't be the case for Break Point. All episodes will be available for streaming on Netflix, making it easily accessible to viewers all over the globe.

As mentioned earlier, the first five episodes of Break Point will be available to stream on Friday, January 13, 2023.

