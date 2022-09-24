Bianca Andreescu confirms participation in 2022 San Diego Open

Bianca Andreescu has confirmed her participation at the 2022 San Diego Open. The WTA 500 event in the Californian city will see a stacked draw, with seven of the top-10 WTA players slated to participate in the event.

With such a top-heavy playing field and a 32-player draw, the number of eligible players for direct entry is rather limited. While 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina might have to play the qualifiers, Andreescu will likely use her protected ranking to enter the event, which begins on October 10.

Bianca @Bandreescu_ & the journey continues… San Diego Open next 🖤 & the journey continues… San Diego Open next 🖤 https://t.co/1pHGdSa7cC

Andreescu has had a season of ups and downs. The Canadian made her comeback on the tour in April, reaching the final of the Bad Homburg Open on grasscourts earlier this year in June, where she lost to Caroline Garcia.

Aside from that, the 22-year-old hasn't had many notable results and is coming off a mediocre summer hardcourt stint in North America that culminated in a third-round loss at the US Open. She looked poised for a deep run at the New York Major after beating 15th seed and Canadian Open finalist Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round but lost to Garcia once again.

She is also slated to take place in the WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara, Mexico, the week after the San Diego Open.

"I definitely don’t think I’m there yet, I just gotta keep grinding" - Bianca Andreescu on her comeback

Bianca Andreescu in action at the 2022 US Open.

Bianca Andreescu spoke about her comeback in an interview with Complex Sports after her second-round match at the Canadian Open. She gave her thoughts about tempering her expectations of playing "very good every single day" and expressed that she was in "a great place" and felt great to be back playing tennis.

“I definitely don’t think I’m there yet. I just gotta keep grinding but I also gotta tell myself I can’t play very good every single day. It’s just not what it is sadly, I wish I could do that. I really, really want this especially after so much time off, taking time for myself and all those rough moments,” Bianca Andreescu said.

“I really feel like I’m in a great place right now and even me just talking right now — last year for instance, I would be more negative but I just feel so great. Also, I’m home, the crowd was for me, win or lose, I feel that they’ve always supported me so that means a lot,” she added.

After taking extended time off from tennis, Andreescu's return has seen her slowly climb the WTA rankings. The Canadian is currently ranked No. 56.

