Bianca Andreescu flaunts her new 'shorter' hairstyle ahead of Wimbledon 2024 campaign

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu recently flaunted her new hairstyle ahead of her 2024 Wimbledon Championships campaign. She will face Jaqueline Cristian in the first round of the tournament.

Andreescu was nearly on a ten-month hiatus due to a back injury before returning to the tour at the French Open this year. She dropped just one set in the first two rounds but eventually went down to Jasmine Paolini 1-6, 6-3, 0-6 in the third round.

Andreescu also made a strong start to her grasscourt campaign, defeating Evva Vedder, Yuan Yue, Naomi Osaka, and Dalma Galfi to reach the finals of the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch. However, she lost to the number 2 seed Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 3-6, 5-7 in the title clash. The Canadian couldn't carry this momentum to the Bad Homburg Open, where she was eliminated in the first round by Anna Blinkova in straight sets.

Trending

The 24-year-old is now focused on the upcoming Wimbledon Championships. Andreescu showed off her elegant new hairstyle on Instagram by sharing a photo of herself at a salon ahead of the grasscourt Major. She captioned the Instagram story:

"Slowly going back shorter I guess"

Bianca Andreescu's new hairstyle ( Source: Instagram)

Bianca Andreescu thanked fans for backing her during her recovery period

Bianca Andreescu at the 2019 WTA Finals - Day Four (Image via Getty)

Bianca Andreescu thanked fans for supporting her while she was dealing with a back injury (a stress fracture) following her exit from the French Open.

Reflecting on the challenges of the injury, Andreescu noted how the hiatus offered her unique insights and expressed joy at her swift return to competition.

"Y'all are the best. 10 months ago I had no idea when I would be able to compete again. To be back so soon with what I dealt with is a dream!!! I know my career has been very challenging thus far (who's isn't in their own way though) but it helped me discover life in such a fascinating way (more on that another time) and I wouldn't trade it for the world," Andreescu wrote on X.

The 2019 US Open champion missed several tournaments due to her injury, including last year's US Open and this year's Australian Open. Andreescu almost missed the entire clay court swing this season but eventually returned to the court at Roland Garros.

"I finally feel something I haven't felt in a long time... hope! Anyways, I just wanted to come out here to say thank you to the ones who have stuck by me even during all the stops I've had. Srsly it means soooooooo much. I love you all," she added.

Expand Tweet

Andreescu's extended absence from the tour led to a decline in her WTA rankings. However, her recent grasscourt performance propelled her back up to 176 in the rankings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback