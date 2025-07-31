Bianca Andreescu gives crucial update about her future after suffering heartbreaking ankle injury at Canadian Open

Bianca Andreescu got off to a winning start at her home WTA 1000 tournament; the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal, Canada. Unfortunately for the home hope, the victory came at a massive cost, as she suffered an ankle injury. Subsequently, the 2019 US Open champion chose to pull out of the event. Later, she sent a message to her fans, providing an update on her situation.

Andreescu locked horns with two-time singles Major champion Barbora Krejcikova in the first round on Centre Court at Montreal's IGA Stadium. While the 25-year-old registered a 6-3, 6-4 win over the Czech, she also sustained an ankle injury during the contest. Through the tournament's official social media, the former WTA No. 4 later informed fans about her decision to withdraw, saying:

"Hey guys, sadly I won't be able to play the rest of the tournament. I did everything I could to get ready but now, it's back to the drawing board."

Bianca Andreescu sounded optimistic about her chances of participating at the upcoming WTA 1000 event at the prestigious Cincinnati Open. She concluded by thanking fans in Montreal for loudly cheering for her during her clash victory against Krejcikova and wished for more of the same going forward. The Canadian added:

"I'm hoping to be ready for Cincinnati. So, thank you again for all the support the other night. It was incredible and I'm so, so grateful for you guys and I'm hoping that you can continue to support me."

Andreescu's withdrawal meant a walkover second-round win for Russian teenage prodigy Mirra Andreeva, the No. 4 seed. Andreeva is now set to face the 28th-seeded McCartney Kessler in the third round.

"It definitely sucks" - Bianca Andreescu cuts frustrated figure while elaborating on ankle injury at Canadian Open

Bianca Andreescu at a 2025 National Bank Open press conference (Source: Getty)

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in the aftermath of making up her mind on pulling out of the 2025 National Bank open in Montreal, Bianca Andreescu voiced her frustration citing the torn ligaments in her ankle. The Canadian has past experience of a severe ankle injury, which she suffered at the 2023 Miami Open. On that occasion, Andreescu needed the help of a wheelchair to make her way off the court.

"It definitely sucks because this has happened before. Honestly, guys, I don't have much to say. It's really frustrating for me and my team, obviously. We're doing the best that we can to prevent these things, but yeah, it's tough," she said.

Injury also contributed to Bianca Andreescu's absence on the WTA Tour across the first few months of 2025. She made her comeback in April, and is currently ranked No. 187 in singles.

