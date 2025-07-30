"It definitely sucks"- Bianca Andreescu makes emotional admission about 'frustrating' Canadian Open withdrawal after unfortunate injury

Bianca Andreescu shared her honest thoughts about her withdrawal from the National Bank Open, citing an ankle injury. The Canadian Open commenced on July 27 and will conclude on August 7, 2025, at the Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, Canada.

Andreescu's Canadian Open campaign did not turn out as expected, as the player fell short of competing in the second round, due to torn ligaments in her ankle. She sustained the injury during her first round against Barbora Krejcikova, where she twisted her ankle and fell to the ground. Although she completed the match and claimed victory over the Czech, she was unable to lock horns with Mirra Andreeva in the second round and had to pull out of the tournament.

Following this unfortunate incident, the 25-year-old sat for a press conference, where she opened up about her withdrawal. She made an emotional confession about her injury, stating that it is very frustrating for her team and herself.

“It definitely sucks because this has happened before. Honestly, guys, I don't have much to say. It's really frustrating for me and my team, obviously. We're doing the best that we can to prevent these things, but yeah, it's tough," said Bianca Andreescu.

She further spoke about her mindset for the Cincinnati Open, saying:

“It's kind of a day-to-day thing. I'm hoping to be ready for Cincinnati, but yeah, we don't know. Can't say," she added.

Andreescu broke down in tears after she sustained the injury at the National Bank Open. The athlete has been struggling with injuries since 2020.

Bianca Andreescu opened up about her health scare ahead of the anticipated comeback in the 2025 season

Bianca Andreescu was scheduled to open her 2025 season after a break of almost three months, as she concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Japan Open. The Canadian was slated to make an anticipated comeback at the Merida Open in February this year; however, the plans changed because she had to undergo an emergency appendectomy.

She opened up about this health scare on her Instagram story, revealing that she suddenly developed a sharp pain in her abdomen and eventually had to get her appendix removed.

"Hey everyone. Quick life update-training was going so well and I was very excited for the @wtameridaopen to be my first tournament of the 2025 season. However, I unexpectedly started experiencing some sharp pain in my stomach, which led to an emergency appendectomy," Bianca Andreescu wrote.

Along with this, she also shared some good news, stating that her surgery went smoothly and that she was recovering. Revealing her further plans, she added:

"The surgery went smoothly, and I'm on the road to recovery. My plan is to be back on the court for the clay season, stronger than ever. Thanks so much for all your support-can't wait to get back to competing!"

Bianca Andreescu opened her 2025 season by competing at the Open De Rouen, where she experienced an early loss in the first round against Suzan Lamens.

