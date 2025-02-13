Bianca Andreescu finds comfort in nature for therapy amid recovery from heartbreaking appendix surgery

Bianca Andreescu's situation remains concerning as she deals with an ongoing injury. However, the WTA star gave fans a glimmer of hope with a positive update. This follows the shocking revelation of her recent appendix surgery.

Andreescu recently shared with fans that she is still dealing with the effects of an injury sustained during the 2024 French Open. The WTA star explained that while her plans to resume training were going well, she was suddenly hit with intense back pain. This later led to the removal of her appendix.

"Hey everyone. Quick life update-training was going so well and I was very excited for the @wtameridaopen to be my first tournament of the 2025 season. However, I unexpectedly started experiencing some sharp pain in my stomach, which led to an emergency appendectomy," she wrote on Instagram.

As a follow-up to her story, the WTA star recently shared a picture of herself enjoying a relaxing moment. The 24-year-old was seen soaking up the sun, finding a way to break free from the boredom of bed rest during her prolonged recovery.

Bianca Andreescu - Source: Instagram

This emerged as a positive update for the fans who missed the WTA star's presence on the courts. While recovering from the injury, she has assured fans to be back before the clay court season approaches.

Bianca Andreescu's 2024 season summary

Bianca Andreescu at the Toray Pan Pacific Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Bianca Andreescu made a comeback to tennis in 2024 after keeping herself out for almost 9 months due to a back injury. She started her season at the French Open where she won two matches before losing in the third round to Jasmine Paolini. The Canadian regained her spirit and participated in the Rosmalen Open. The campaign gave high hopes to her fans as she reached the final but eventually lost to Liudmila Samsonova.

Andreescu later received a wildcard for the U.S. Open in August, but faced a tough first-round loss to Paolini. Later in the year, she played in the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, making it to the quarterfinals. This marked her best result at a WTA 500 tournament in two years. Unfortunately, she decided to withdraw from the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in November to focus on her recovery.

Bianca Andreescu focused on both her physical and mental strength throughout the season. She admitted to practicing meditation to stay strong and focused on improving her game. Although she was supposed to make a comeback in 2025, the unexpected appendix surgery has further delayed her plans.

