WATCH: Bianca Andreescu breaks down in tears as she bemoans 'unfortunate' injury after tough Canadian Open 1R win

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Jul 28, 2025 03:56 GMT
WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Bianca Andreescu at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 1 - (Source: Getty)

Bianca Andreescu broke down after sustaining an injury in the National Bank Open first round before she fought her way to victory. Andreescu came fresh off a qualifier's exit from Wimbledon, losing to Carson Branstine in two sets.

Bianca Andreescu, the former No.4 in the singles ranking, has been struggling with injuries since 2020, missing the Australian Open due to a knee issue that year. She also missed the beginning of 2022 due to a health setback and was helped out of the court in a wheelchair following an ankle twist at the 2023 Miami Open.

She had a nine-month break until her return at the 2024 French Open, posted mixed results, and went under the knife to have her appendix removed at the start of 2025, thus missing three months. The 25-year-old has been struggling to find her form and faced another blow at the National Bank Open qualifiers, twisting her ankle and receiving immediate help.

Despite the difficulty, she secured the win against Barbora Krejcikova to reach the Round of 64, but broke down later in an on-court interview.

"At the end I got very lucky. It’s very unfortunate. I don’t know what to say."

She then thanked the crowd for their unending support, saying:

"You guys are everything honestly, thank you so so much. These moments are never easy. So, I was super happy to be able to pull it through."
Andreescu won the US Open title in 2019 and never passed the third round in any other major outings.

Bianca Andreescu once opened up about being overanalytical with the information she gathered during her hiatus

Andreescu at the Internazionali BNL D&#039;Italia 2025 - Day Seven - (Source: Getty)
Andreescu at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Seven - (Source: Getty)

Bianca Andreescu was on a well-needed break from her sport after her Japan Open stint in October 2024. While on the hiatus, she engaged in different activities like reading books, gaining knowledge from retreats, and volunteer work. Speaking about the same, the Canadian expressed that she had a casual attitude in 2019, processing learnings, but all the information now can make her an overthinker.

"It is definitely great, but sometimes I can get too much in my head with all the information that I'm seeking. Because, yes, I have a lot of interests outside of the court, and that can be beneficial, but also not. Because if I go back to 2019, yes, I read books and stuff, but I was still in that era of ‘ignorance is bliss’, and sometimes that's really nice, because I can definitely get into my head." (via Arab News)

Bianca Andreescu was the first player of her country, male or female, to win a major singles title in five decades.

