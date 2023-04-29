Bianca Andreescu is grateful to be back in action so soon following her harrowing ankle injury at the 2023 Miami Open. The Canadian injured her ankle in her Round of 16 match against Ekaterina Alexandrova and was forced to leave the court on a wheelchair.

In the days since, Andreescu was spotted wearing a brace as she continued her recovery process and was back in action at the Madrid Open this week. Essentially, the former World No. 4 missed only two tournaments on clay during her layoff -- the Charleston Open and the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Although her comeback in Madrid did not pan out the way she would have wanted, a 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-2 loss against Wang Xiyu, the 22-year-old was not disheartened, calling it a "blessing" that she was able to compete at the highest level so soon after her injury.

The former US Open champion further revealed that she did not even know if she would be able to play just two days ago. However, having seen her ankle hold up well even after spending three hours on court, Andreescu was very optimistic about the future.

Following her Madrid loss, she looks forward to playing at the Italian Open in Rome next -- which she jokingly referred to as "pizza and pasta town."

"What a blessing to be able to be back competing so soon. 2 days ago was even a question mark but was almost 3 hours on court and ankle held up. Pizza and pasta town next!! Onwards and upwards," Bianca Andreescu tweeted.

"I did not sleep for the first three days because of the pain" - Bianca Andreescu on her ankle injury

Bianca Andreescu in action at the 2023 Miami Open, where she sustained her ankle injury

Bianca Andreescu recently spoke about how she survived her ankle rehab, revealing that she could barely move her foot in the days after the injury and that she did not sleep for several days because of the pain.

Thankfully, the Canadian had the company of her "cutest" dog Coco to help her power through the journey, who she declared "literally saved" her during the period.

“Swollen but not bruised. I could barely move my foot. I did not sleep for the first three days because of the pain. Coco, she literally saved me throughout the whole process. She is the cutest, and I love her so so much," the former US Open champion said.

