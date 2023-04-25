Bianca Andreescu recently opened up about the horrible injury she sustained at the 2023 Miami Open. She shared her recovery process in the days immediately following the injury and also revealed her pet pooch Coco to be her savior.

Andreescu rolled her ankle during her fourth-round match against Ekaterina Alexandrova. The 22-year-old had to be wheeled off the court and said it was the worst pain she had ever felt. Scans later revealed that she had torn two ligaments in her left ankle.

The Canadian posted a video to her social media, captioning it “pt 1 of my recovery.” In the video, she shared the first few days following the injury and disclosed that she couldn't sleep for three days due to the pain.

“Swollen but not bruised. I could barely move my foot. I did not sleep for the first three days because of the pain,” she said.

Luckily for Andreescu, she had the company of her pet dog Coco to help her through this difficult time.

“Coco, she literally saved me throughout the whole process. She is the cutest, and I love her so so much,” she said.

The 2019 US Open champion spent the first few days of her recovery indulging in comfort food and was able to walk just three days after sustaining the injury.

Bianca Andreescu's ankle on day 2, walking in a boot and indulging in comfort food.

The Canadian has had terrible luck at the Miami Open, having been forced to retire through injury all three times she has competed in the WTA 1000 event. In 2019, she suffered a shoulder injury, and in 2021, an ankle sprain.

Bianca Andreescu to return to action at Madrid Open 2023

Bianca Andreescu back at the gym after horrifying ankle injury

Bianca Andreescu is set to make her return to the tour just a month after tearing two ligaments in her left ankle.

Andreescu was spotted practicing on the court for the first time last week in a video shared by Tennis Canada. Though the World No. 27 was not fit enough to play, she still accompanied Team Canada to cheer them on at the 2023 Billie Jean Cup.

Bianca Andreescu est de retour sur le court! @Bandreescu_ is back on court!Bianca Andreescu est de retour sur le court! .@Bandreescu_ is back on court! 👀Bianca Andreescu est de retour sur le court! 👀 https://t.co/slIi5naPdP

The Canadian also recently took to Instagram to post a picture of herself running on a treadmill.

After making a speedy recovery, the 2019 US Open champion is all set to compete at the Madrid Open. She will play her opening match on April 27 (Thursday).

