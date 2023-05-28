Bianca Andreescu hails Elina Svitolina for vowing to donate her prize money from Strasbourg Open win to Ukrainian kids 

Bianca Andreescu recently applauded fellow player Elina Svitolina for her admirable gesture at the Strasbourg Open. Svitolina pledged to donate her prize money from the tournament to help the kids in Ukraine.

Svitolina defeated Anna Blinkova in the Strasbourg Open final, making it her first ever title win since giving birth to her son Skai in October 2022. The Ukrainian marked the significant victory by vowing to donate the entire prize money of $34,228 for the betterment of kids from her home country amidst the war with Russia.

Andresscu took to social media to share Svitolina's heartfelt speech at the award ceremony and expressed gratitude for the Ukrainian with a folded hands emoji.

Bianca @Bandreescu_ 🏼 twitter.com/wta/status/166… wta @WTA



"I will be donating all my prize money from this tournament. Is going to go to the kids of Ukraine."

During the award ceremony, Svitolina remarked on the importance of financial support is for the kids of Ukraine during such a "tough moment."

"I would like to share this energy with Ukraine, with my homeland. I will be donating all my prize money from this tournament. Is going to go to the kids of Ukraine, (which is) much needed in this tough moment," Elina Svitolina said.

The Ukrainian also thanked the host nation France for their relentless efforts in aiding refugees from her country.

"I would like to thank France for doing unbelievable job welcoming Ukrainians and doing everything possible for them to feel like it their second home," she continued. "So thank you so much for everything that you do for us, and together we gonna see the light and win the war. Merci. Slava Ukraini."

Elina Svitolina's win in Strasbourg marked her 17th title on the WTA Tour, pushing her 317 spots up the rankings to World No. 191.

Bianca Andreescu and Elina Svitolina to play next at the French Open 2023

Bianca Andreescu at the 2023 Miami Open

Bianca Andresscu and Elina Svitolina will commence their respective campaigns at the 2023 French Open on Monday (May 29).

Following her disappointing first round loss to Marketa Vondrousova at the Italian Open, Andreescu will face Victoria Azarenka in the opening round in Paris. This will be the duo's first ever meeting on tour.

Meanwhile, Svitolina will square off against Italy's Martina Trevisan. The Ukrainian is brimming with confidence at the moment, following her Strasbourg Open win.

Bianca Andreescu's recent results have been a topic of concern. The Canadian is yet to win a match on clay this season. She will be looking to bounce back and end the clay swing on a positive note.

