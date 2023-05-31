Bianca Andreescu advanced to the second round of the French Open with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Belarusian Victoria Azarenka. After a poor first set, the Canadian began to take control of the match, overpowering Azarenka with a vigorous pace and bold shot-making.

The 22-year-old took a 2-1 lead in the third set with an early break, then fought off a break point for a crucial hold. Azarenka, on the other hand, did not go softly. The former World No.1 saved four match points in the final game before the match ended in two hours and 30 minutes.

In a post-match press conference, Bianca Andreescu expressed that she previously felt confident in Miami but recently experienced many bad days and negative thoughts. However, her recent match has boosted her confidence, and she aims to regain the same hunger she had in 2019 when she won the US Open.

"I mean, in Miami I felt like I was pretty good with that in that sense. I guess, yeah, just over the past few weeks I had a lot of bad days and a lot of negative thoughts crept in," she said.

"I mean, this match definitely gives me confidence in that sense. Yeah, I want to go back to how hungry I was in 2019 more than ever," she added further.

When asked how she would regain her hunger, Bianca Andreescu replied that she doesn't know and is trying to figure it out, joking that if she knew, she would help the entire world.

"I wish I knew. I would tell the whole world. I would help the whole fricking world. I don't know. Honestly, I'm trying to figure it out," she said.

The Canadian then admitted that the sport has its ups and downs, but she continues to give her all every day and remain patient. She also joked that no one can ever play at their peak unless they are Iga Swiatek or Carlos Alcaraz.

"There's good days; there's bad days. I mean, that's the sport. You are never always going to play 100% unless you're Alcaraz right now and Iga. Jokes aside, I'm just trying to give my best every single day. I know if I stay patient, results will come," Bianca Andreescu said.

"My fighting spirit is back, so that feels nice" - Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu in action at the 2023 French Open - Day Three.

Bianca Andreescu then talked about her victory over Victoria Azarenka and admitted that she began the match strongly, but then her opponent took control, causing her to become more passive.

"At first I think I started off very, very well. Then she just started taking control right from the start, and I felt like I started to become a little bit passive," she said.

The Canadian then stated that she decided to be more aggressive in her serving and returning, which resulted in a positive outcome. She added that the victory felt good as she realized her fighting spirit had returned.

"I told myself if I even want to make this a close match, I have to change something. I told myself, go for it. I started serving better. I started returning better. Yeah, it definitely felt good. My fighting spirit is back, so that feels nice," Bianca Andreescu said.

Andreescu will next meet American wildcard Emma Navarro in the second round on Thursday (June 1).

