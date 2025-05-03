Bianca Andreescu makes her partner's dream come true on birthday week as duo capture Catalonia Open doubles title

Aldila Sutjialdi has messaged her playing partner, Bianca Andreescu, after the pair captured the WTA 125 Catalonia Open doubles title. Andreescu and Sutjialdi were imperious in Friday's final, beating Leylah Fernandez and Lulu Sun in quick time, 6-4, 6-2. They entered the tournament as wild cards but came through a tough semi-final against No. 1 seeds Anna Danilina and Irina Khromacheva.

The win represents Andreescu's first WTA doubles title and came after the Canadian had only returned to competition three weeks ago after a long layoff. Sutjialdi, meanwhile, has won six doubles titles and three Challenger Tour trophies but with different partners. To add to their celebrations, they won the tournament on Sutjialdi's 30th birthday.

Bianca Andreescu shared Sutjialdi's congratulatory Instagram post, where the Indonesian acknowledged her birthday and thanked Andreescu for their on-court partnership:

"Birthday and trophy. Can't get any better. Thank you @biancaandreescu for this week."

Sutjialdi is well-known as a doubles specialist. She has ranked as high as No. 26 in doubles. Three of her WTA doubles titles came with Japanese player Miyu Kato, with whom she played between 2022 and 2024.

Bianca Andreescu's doubles win signals a return to form after six-month absence from the Tour

The 24-year-old Andreescu has been plagued by injury since 2023. She was forced to take nine months out with a back problem that year before picking up an abdominal injury after the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in October last year. The injury put a stop to her year, and she was expected to pick her career back up again in Melbourne in January.

Unfortunately, the 2019 US Open champion had to withdraw from the year's first Major, mentioning on social media and reported by tennis.com:

“I unexpectedly started experiencing some sharp pain in my stomach, which led to an emergency appendectomy. The surgery went smoothly, and I'm on the road to recovery. My plan is to be back on the court for the clay season, stronger than ever."

Andreeva returned for the Open de Rouen on April 16 but was beaten in the first round by Suzan Lamens, despite taking the Dutchwoman to three sets.

She beat McCartney Kessler in straight sets at the Madrid Open before being sent out of the tournament by Elena Rybakina. This week's WTA doubles title confirms that Andreescu is finally fit and healthy and ready for the rest of the season.

