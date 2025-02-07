"Bianca Andreescu is never coming back"; "Can't catch a break" – Fans react as Canadian suffers another setback with emergency surgery delaying return

Bianca Andreescu’s latest setback has left fans devastated as she announced an emergency appendectomy that will delay her 2025 comeback. The Canadian was set to return at the Merida Open later in February but will now miss the Sunshine Double, further extending her injury-plagued absence from the tour.

Andreescu took to Instagram to announce her latest setback. The Canadian star has struggled with consistency since her remarkable US Open triumph in 2019. She returned to the tour at the French Open last year after a nine-month hiatus and last competed at the Japan Open in October.

In her announcement, Andreescu revealed that she was set to make her comeback at the WTA 500 event in Mexico later this month, with training progressing well. However, after experiencing “unexpectedly sharp” stomach pain, she was diagnosed with appendicitis and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Her update was posted on Reddit and fans expressed their frustration and sadness, with many lamenting Andreescu’s continued struggles.

"She can't catch a break," one fan wrote.

One fan expressed their disappointment at Andreescu missing the Indian Wells and Miami Open. She won the 2019 event at Indian Wells while finishing runner-up in Miami in 2021.

"The fact she’s missing Indian Wells AND Miami ONCE again :(((" they wrote.

"She is never returning…" another fan wrote pessimistically.

Here are some more fan reactions to Bianca Andreescu's announcement.

"Some people just have no luck and then get slapped in the face by bad luck again," one fan wrote.

"I love this girl but she is definitely made of glass 😞" another fan wrote.

"I feel really feel bad for her. Glad she is doing well recovering after surgery. Hoping for a healthy and stronger 2025 for Bianca," yet another fan wrote.

Bianca Andreescu hopes to return during the clay season in 2025

In Picture: Bianca Andreescu at the Toray Pan Pacific Open - Source: Getty

Taking to her Instagram, Bianca Andreescu announced about her emergency surgery. She also revealed that she is planning a return during the clay season.

"I unexpectedly started experiencing some sharp pain in my stomach, which led to an emergency appendectomy... The surgery went smoothly, and I'm on the road to recovery. My plan is to be back on the court for the clay season, stronger than ever. Thanks so much for all your support-can't wait to get back to competing!" she wrote.

The clay court season is scheduled to begin at the latter end of March with WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Italy preceding the French Open in May-June.

