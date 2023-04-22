Bianca Andreescu reacts to Anastasia Potapova reaching Stuttgart Open SF

Anastasia Potapova's run to the semifinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Stuttgart Open) has caught the eye of Bianca Andreescu.

Potapova defeated Petra Martic and Coco Gauff to reach her fourth quarterfinal of the 2023 season. With back-to-back victories over Gauff in Stuttgart and Miami, the Russian doubled her career total wins against top-10 opponents from two to four.

Potapova took on fourth seed Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals. The 22-year-old was trailing after a 4-6 loss in the first set when she mounted a comeback to secure a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over the Frenchwoman. Potapova's win came down to her committing 42 unforced errors to Garcia's 69.

Following the match, the World No. 24 stated that she was happy to come through with the win despite not playing to the best of her ability during the match.

"To be honest, I don't know," Anastasia Potapova said in the post-match interview. "Because today, I didn't play my best in the first set, or actually in the second set either. I'm very happy that in the third set I found a way."

Anastasia Potapova took to Instagram to celebrate securing her first-ever semifinal spot at a WTA 500 tournament.

"Semifinalssss," Potapova captioned the post.

Bianca Andreescu, a close friend of Potapova's, commented under the post.

"Mhmmmm," Andreescu wrote.

The Russian replied to Andreescu's comment with smiling emojis.

Anastasia Potapova and Bianca Andreescu's comments

In 2020, Bianca Andreescu and Anastasia Potapova's friendship blossomed as the pair spent their pre-season training period together in Dubai. Potapova previously shared some details of their "incredible" experience during that time.

“We’ve known each other for such a long time. We played juniors together, maybe from when we were 10 years old. In Dubai, we got even closer because the pre-season is never easy for an athlete, so to have someone to go for a dinner with after a tough day was incredible," the 22-year-old said in an interview with Tennis.com in 2021.

Anastasia Potapova excited to face Aryna Sabalenka in Stuttgart Open SF

Potapova at the Stuttgart Open

Following her win over Caroline Garcia, Anastasia Potapova disclosed that she had been waiting for the opportunity to play against her "good friend" Aryna Sabalenka.

"Aryna is my good friend, I think it's gonna be fun. I've been waiting for this match, I've really wanted to play against you Aryna I don't know if you're watching," Potapova said in her post-match interview.

Sabalenka fought back from a set down to defeat Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals to book her spot against Potapova. At the other end of the draw, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will continue her title defense against Ons Jabeur in the semifinals of the Stuttgart Open.

