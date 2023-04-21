Stuttgart 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 6 | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

The women's singles and doubles semifinals take centrestage on Day 6 of the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka scored a gritty comeback win over good friend Paula Badosa to make the last four. She'll now be aiming to reach the final for a third consecutive year, but Anastasia Potapova stands in her way.

The Russian knocked out top 10 players Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia to reach the semifinals. Potapova is on a hot streak at the moment, but against one of the tour's best players, she'll need to raise her level even further. She has also reached the last four in doubles alongside Veronika Kudermetova.

Meanwhile, Ons Jabeur scored a dominant 6-3, 6-0 win over Beatriz Haddad Maia to advance to the semifinals. Her opponent is yet to be locked in, but she's going to face some tough competition nevertheless.

The Tunisian awaits the winner of the match between defending champion Iga Swiatek and former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova.

With a solid line-up of players and a spot in the title round on the line, expect some tantalizing matches. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for day 6 of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Schedule for Day 6 at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Centre Court

Starting at 12 noon local time: Alexa Guarachi/Erin Routliff vs (2) Desirae Krawczyk/Demi Schuurs.

Not before 2 pm local time: Anastasia Potapova vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka.

Not before 4 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek or Karolina Pliskova vs (3) Ons Jabeur.

After suitable rest: Veronika Kudermetova/Anastasia Potapova vs (3) Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Giuliana Olmos.

The official schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TVA.

Australia: Fans can watch all the matches on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2023 - Match timings

The first match on both the courts will commence at 12 noon local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time USA April 22, 2023 6:00 am ET Canada April 22, 2023 6:00 am ET UK April 22, 2023 11:00 am BST India April 22, 2023 3:30 pm IST

