Bianca Andreescu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Italian Open 2022 2nd Round

Bianca Andreescu will square off against Spanish lucky loser Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the second round of the 2022 Italian Open in Rome on Wednesday.

The former US Open champion returned to action after a six-month hiatus at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart last month. Andreescu managed to win her first game before bowing out to Aryna Sabalenka in three sets in the second round.

In Madrid last week, the 21-year-old put up an improved performance to reach the third round.

Andreescu will be keen to make a deep run in Rome this week and build some momentum ahead of Roland Garros later this month.

The Canadian had drawn reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the first round. But the blockbuster clash turned out to be a dampener as the Brit had to retire due to a back injury, trailing 6-2, 2-1, sending Andreescu into the second round.

José Morgado @josemorgado Emma Raducanu retires 2-6, 1-2* down to Bianca Andreescu.



Back injury. Emma Raducanu retires 2-6, 1-2* down to Bianca Andreescu. Back injury. https://t.co/vf17cOveJN

Where is Bianca Andreescu playing?

Bianca Andreescu will be playing at the Italian Open this week. It is the last combined ATP and WTA 1000 outdoor claycourt event ahead of the French Open.

One of the most important stops on the European tennis calendar, the Italian Open was established in 1930. Currently, the men's competition is an ATP Masters 1000 event while the women's competition is a WTA 1000 event. The two were combined in 2011.

Who is Bianca Andreescu playing against?

Parrizas-Diaz in action at the Madrid Open

Andreescu's next opponent, Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, is currently ranked 51st in the world. The Spaniard is yet to open her title account on the tour and has a career-high ranking of 45, which she achieved in March this year.

The 30-year-old's best performance at a Grand Slam came earlier this season at the Australian Open, where she reached the third round. She has never won a main-draw round in the rest of the Majors.

Parrizas-Diaz's most notable results on the tour this year came at Monterrey and the Melbourne Summer Set 2. She finished in the semifinals and quarterfinals respectively.

The Granada-born player lost her final round of Rome qualifying last week to Kaja Juvan, but still made the main draw as a lucky loser. Parrizas-Dias' tournament continued after her first-round opponent, Sara Sorribes Tormo, had to retire midway through the match due to a left upper back injury.

She will now face Andreescu in what will be their first ever meeting.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Nuria Parrizas-Diaz advances to 2R and will face Bianca Andreescu.



#IBI22 Official reason for Sara Sorribes Tormo’s retirement: left upper back injury.Nuria Parrizas-Diaz advances to 2R and will face Bianca Andreescu. Official reason for Sara Sorribes Tormo’s retirement: left upper back injury. Nuria Parrizas-Diaz advances to 2R and will face Bianca Andreescu. #IBI22

Bianca Andreescu vs Nuria Parrizas-Diaz match schedule

Andreescu and Parrizas-Diaz's face-off will be the third match on Court 3 on Wednesday, May 11.

Match timing: Approx 2:00 pm local time / 12:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am ET / 5:30 pm IST.

Date: 11 May 2022.

Bianca Andreescu vs Nuria Parrizas-Diaz streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Italy: The host country will broadcast the tournament live on Supertennis.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra