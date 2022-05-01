Bianca Andreescu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Madrid Open 2022

Bianca Andreescu started her Madrid Open campaign with a hard-fought victory over Alison Riske. The 2019 US Open champion took the opening set 6-4 before losing the second 6-3. However, she bageled Riske in the third set to attain her first win at a WTA 1000 claycourt tournament.

The Canadian will now go up against a very tough opponent in Danielle Collins, who reached the final of the Australian Open earlier this year.

Where is Bianca Andreescu playing?

Andreescu is currently playing at the Madrid Open. This is the Canadian's first appearance in the competition. A number of top players have triumphed in the Spanish capital over the years, including Petra Kvitova (3), Serena Williams (2) and Simona Halep (2), among others. Aryna Sabalenka won the competition last year after beating Ashleigh Barty in the final.

Who is Bianca Andreescu playing against?

Danielle Collins has produced some really good performances this season

Andreescu will square off against World No. 8 Danielle Collins in the second round of the Madrid Open. The American has put in some really good performances this season, most notably reaching her maiden Grand Slam final at the Australian Open. This helped her breach the top 10 of the WTA rankings for the first time in her career.

Collins also made the quarterfinals in Miami before losing to Naomi Osaka. The 28-year-old beat former Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig 7-5, 6-0 to reach the second round of the Madrid Open.

This will be the first meeting between Andreescu and Collins, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Bianca Andreescu vs Danielle Collins match schedule

Andreescu's second-round match against Collins will be the first of three to be played at the Estadio Manolo Santana on Sunday. The match is scheduled to start at 11 am local time.

Match Timing: 11 am local time / 9 am GMT / 5 am ET / 2:30 pm IST

Date: 1 May 2022

Bianca Andreescu vs Danielle Collins streaming details

Viewers from the US, UK, Canada and Australia can catch the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch Andreescu take on Collins on DAZN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

